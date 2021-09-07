X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

The mission that Pope Pius IX gave to the Redemptorists in 1866 remains important today

Nguyen Ngoc Nam Phong, CSsR

Nguyen Ngoc Nam Phong, CSsR

Published: September 07, 2021 03:58 AM GMT

Updated: September 07, 2021 04:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price

Sep 3, 2021
2

Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

Sep 4, 2021
3

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
4

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India

Sep 3, 2021
5

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
6

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
7

Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion

Sep 3, 2021
8

Indian bishop gets relief from summons in land case

Sep 3, 2021
9

The greatest depravity: 12-year-old girls sold as 'baby brides'

Sep 3, 2021
10

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sep 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Hue, Vietnam. (Photo supplied)

On April 26, 1866, Pope Pius IX, when giving an icon of Our Mother of Perpetual Help to Father Superior General Nicolas Mauron, appointed the Redemptorist congregation to the task: "Make her known throughout the world."

Since then, Redemptorists from all over the world have welcomed her into their homes and worked together to make the world know her.

Vietnamese Catholics have had a special devotion to Our Lady. However, according to Canadian missionaries, until 1925, the year the first missionaries arrived in Hue, it was quite certain that the title of Mother of Perpetual Help had not been publicly worshipped in Vietnam.

Yet, in 1946, Father Marcel Bélanger could affirm from Saigon: “Of all the churches I have visited, there is not a church without an icon of Our Mother of Perpetual Help.”

Surely no one can forget the photo of two women fleeing Vietnam’s communist-controlled zone in 1954. Among the meager possessions they are carrying is an icon of Our Mother of Perpetual Help.

The first cardinal of Vietnam, Joseph Trinh Nhu Khue, once remarked: "In the north, since 1954, only two outstanding activities remain: the Eucharistic Youth Movement and the devotion to Our Lady of Perpetual Help.”

The establishment of pilgrimage centers was also a decisive factor in the success of the Redemptorist mission to spread the love of God through her intercession

Shortly after the founding of the Redemptorists’ Vice Province of Vietnam on June 4, 1930, Father Edmond Dionne consecrated the vice province to Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

She was widely introduced to the common people by parish missions. The establishment of pilgrimage centers was also a decisive factor in the success of the Redemptorist mission to spread the love of God through her intercession, attracting even non-Catholics to implore her.

In Thai Ha, the first novena to Our Lady was held on Dec. 3, 1932, with about 20 people attending. However, just a few months later, attendances had grown to thousands. The soaring attendances caused Bishop Gendreau, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Hanoi, to advise: "Do not rush, it is just a straw fire, it won't last!" Novenas at Hue Redemptorist Chapel also attracted large crowds.

Particularly in Saigon, the devotion to Our Mother of Perpetual Help soon developed due to the dynamism in the practice of devotion. Since 1946, in the chapel of Ky Dong Monastery, the novena has taken place twice a week.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The establishment of the Association of Our Mother of Perpetual Help and Saint Alphonsus contributed significantly to the popularization of Marian devotion. It was launched on Dec. 8, 1932, at the Redemptorist monastery in Hue.

In 1934, the Association of Our Lady of Perpetual Help was established in Thai Ha, Hanoi. The number of members quickly reached 20,000. In 1939 alone, dozens of branches were established in many parishes of the dioceses of Hung Hoa, Phat Diem, Thai Binh, Hanoi, Hai Phong and Vinh.

In the ’30s and ’40s, the vice province appointed spiritual directors, ready to be present at parishes with members to organize the Marian Triduum.

Another effective means of promoting devotion to Our Mother of Perpetual Help was a monthly magazine bearing her name. From its first issue on June 23, 1935, until it was suspended in 1944, the magazine was considered the official voice of the Association of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

To understand why the icon of Our Mother of Perpetual Help was soon widely accepted in Vietnam, it is necessary to mention God's blessings through her effective intercession, together with the painful history of the Vietnamese people and the loving support of bishops, parish priests and laity.

Diocesan bishops gave Redemptorists permission to proclaim the Good News in their dioceses and to establish the Association of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in parishes. The regular presence of bishops on the feasts of Our Mother or on the great occasions of the congregation attracted many faithful to choose the Shrine of Our Mother as a place of pilgrimage.

For example, on the 100th anniversary of Saint Alphonsus' canonization in 1939, Thai Ha Church welcomed Bishop Ho Ngoc Can of Bui Chu, Bishop Vandael Van of Hung Hoa, Bishop Francois Chaize of Hanoi, Bishop Eugenio Artaraz Emaldi of Bac Ninh.

On the centennial anniversary of the public restoration of devotion to the icon of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in 1966 at the Redemptorist Church in Saigon, most of the bishops of the Archdiocese of Saigon attended, shared different themes about the Virgin Mary and presided over ceremonies celebrating her.

Two women flee Vietnam’s communist-controlled zone in 1954 carrying is an icon of Our Mother of Perpetual Help. (Photo supplied)

Spiritual suffering of years of war

According to the Canadian missionaries, “in the rapid growth of devotion to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, we can discern a constant that helps us understand why Marian devotion grew so fast. It was the physical and, above all, spiritual suffering caused by years of war that determined the crowd's devotion to Our Lady of Perpetual Help. The more critical it became, the more the war tore throughout the country, the more Vietnamese, guided by their religious sensibilities, gathered around the heavenly Mother. They knew that, with her, they had nothing to fear and that the truly miraculous protection they had received during the four years of war was an invitation to believe in the future.”

Father Superior General Michel Brehl in his letter dated April 19, 2016, on the 150th anniversary of the restoration of public devotion to the icon of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, also recalled this important mission: “As Redemptorist missionaries, we know that it is no coincidence that Our Mother of Perpetual Help has come to us through this wonderful icon. From before 1866, Mary accompanies us in all our missions and apostolates. Following in the footsteps of Saint Alphonsus, love for Mary, Mother of Mercy, has always been a hallmark of the Redemptorist congregation.”

For nearly 100 years, generations of Redemptorists, especially the early missionaries, have diligently promoted devotion to Our Mother by their own lives of filial union with her as well as by a vast apostolic plan with many different methods.

Today, the mission that Pius IX gave to the Redemptorists to "make her known" continues to be one of the important missions of the congregation in Vietnam. In fact, more than anyone else, it was the Mother of Perpetual Help who made the Redemptorists known and loved in Vietnam. So, in a sense of responsibility and filial piety, what do we do when, as it seems, devotion to Our Mother is dwindling even in the very lives of Redemptorist confreres?

This article was translated from Vietnamese by Duc Trung Vu, CSsR.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippine province shuts churches, mosques
Philippine province shuts churches, mosques
Thai morality push 'last gasp of a declining regime'
Thai morality push 'last gasp of a declining regime'
Indonesian diocese under fire over tourism MoU with govt
Indonesian diocese under fire over tourism MoU with govt
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Vietnam jails man for five years for spreading Covid-19
Vietnam jails man for five years for spreading Covid-19
Indonesian police arrest 10 over Ahmadi mosque attack
Indonesian police arrest 10 over Ahmadi mosque attack
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil organiser defies police probe
Sep 7, 2021
Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack
Sep 7, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Sri Lankan media groups seek asylum for Afghan journalists
Sep 7, 2021
Philippine province shuts churches, mosques
Sep 7, 2021
Thai morality push 'last gasp of a declining regime'
Sep 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Sep 6, 2021
Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021

Features

Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
Filipino fisherman hooks brighter future for his community
Sep 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
An exhausted Guinea

An exhausted Guinea
Looking at Iraq six months after the historic papal visit

Looking at Iraq, six months after the historic papal visit
Mexican bishops denounce revival of Remain in Mexico policy

Mexican bishops denounce revival of 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement

Francis and Angela Merkel in perfect agreement
Is the Church irredeemably flawed

Is the Church “irredeemably flawed”?

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 7 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 7 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples

Lord, keep us always with you as we, your disciples
May the laws of nations be for the poor

May the laws of nations be for the poor

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day

Blessed Frederic Ozanam | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.