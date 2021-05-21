X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Red Cross nurses to be beatified as martyrs in Spain

Bishop Fernández González said the three women had clung to their crosses and forgiven their executioners

Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service

Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic News Service

Published: May 21, 2021 06:44 AM GMT

Updated: May 21, 2021 06:59 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
2

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

May 19, 2021
3

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
4

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
5

Census shows decline of Pakistan's Christian population

May 20, 2021
6

Don't regard Beijing as the enemy, says Hong Kong's new bishop

May 19, 2021
7

Myanmar military release arrested Catholic priest

May 18, 2021
8

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?

May 19, 2021
9

Land dispute hits Christian cemetery in northern India

May 18, 2021
10

Nuns join efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Vietnam

May 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Red Cross nurses to be beatified as martyrs in Spain

From left, Octavia Iglesias Blanco, Olga Pérez Monteserín Núñez and Pilar Gullón Iturriaga. (Photo: Religion Digital)

Three Red Cross nurses are to be beatified as martyrs in Spain, 85 years after they were raped and shot while caring for wounded Civil War soldiers, having refused to renounce their Catholic faith.

"These martyrs were not linked to either side -- the Red Cross went wherever it was summoned, regardless of who was in control," said Bishop Jesús Fernández González of Astorga. "Nor did they carry weapons, or use even words to attack anyone. They were simply moved by human compassion and Christian charity, knowing the risks and dangers when signing up as volunteers."

His message was published ahead of the May 29 beatification of María Pilar Gullón Yturriaga, Octavia Iglesias Blanco and Olga Pérez-Monteserín Núñez at Astorga's Santa Maria cathedral. Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Saints' Causes, will celebrate the beatification Mass.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bishops Fernández González said the three women had clung to their crosses and forgiven their executioners, offering a "model of the Christian lay vocation."

"Although they were given the opportunity to apostatize, they did not do so," Bishop Fernández González said. "They were people with their whole lives ahead -- only a great hope could have enabled them to renounce it, and only a great love could have sustained such hope."

"The testimony of martyrs offers a lifeline, keeping us afloat in the truth that liberates," he said.

The life and martyrdom of these three laywomen, health care workers in hard times of conflict, provide a valid reference point for Christian life today

Gullón Yturriaga, the child of a prominent lawyer-politician originally from Astorga, moved back to the town with her mother in July 1936, after her father's death, believing it would be safe from the worsening conflict.

Her Astorga-born cousin, Iglesias Blanco, came from a local family that had helped endow the town's Redemptorist convent and belonged to Catholic Action while serving as a catechist and charity worker.

Pérez-Monteserín Núñez was born in Paris, the daughter of a Spanish painter, and pursued interests in art after the family returned to Astorga in 1920.

All three answered an appeal for Red Cross auxiliaries in summer 1936, working at Puerto de Somiedo hospital in Gijon, which was held by Gen. Francisco Franco's National Army.

Related News

On Oct. 27, 1936, the area was captured by Republican forces, who stormed the hospital, killed the chaplain, wounded soldiers and arrested the nurses with 70 others.

Witnesses said the three women, mistaken for Catholic nuns, were tortured and raped overnight, with a car engine revving to drown their screams, and shouted "Viva Cristo Rey" ("Long live Christ the King"), when they were stripped and shot Oct. 28.

A commentary on the Astorga diocesan website said the International Red Cross had protested the nurses' killing and pressed the Spanish government for justice, as well as assisting their exhumation from a mass grave and reinterment at Astorga cathedral in 1948.

"The life and martyrdom of these three laywomen, health care workers in hard times of conflict, provide a valid reference point for Christian life today," the commentary added, "in a world where women continue to be denigrated and Christians persecuted for their faith, and in which ordinary people, seeing their health threatened by a pandemic, especially value the work of health professionals and volunteers."

Almost 2,000 Catholics from the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War have been beatified or canonized as martyrs. During the war, 12% of the nation's clergy were killed after an anti-clerical Popular Front government sanctioned a campaign to desecrate and destroy church properties.

Also Read

Prayer teaches perseverance in times of trial, says pope
Prayer teaches perseverance in times of trial, says pope
World Youth Day focuses on importance of diocesan celebrations
World Youth Day focuses on importance of diocesan celebrations
Revised canon law on crimes to be published soon
Revised canon law on crimes to be published soon
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
Families a priority for the future, pope tells Rome meeting
Families a priority for the future, pope tells Rome meeting
Pope tells Catholic Scouts to follow 'noble mission'
Pope tells Catholic Scouts to follow 'noble mission'

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Jesuit becomes bishop of troubled Hong Kong
May 21, 2021
Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
Indian Jesuit remains in jail as court adjourns bail plea
May 21, 2021
Bangladesh tea workers mark centenary of massacre
May 21, 2021
Taiwan churches close doors amid Covid-19 surge
May 21, 2021
Salesians build shelter for Timor-Leste flood victims
May 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021

Features

Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
May 20, 2021
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Israel Palestine and the property of the absentee

Israel, Palestine and the property of the “absentee”
The Spirit will lead you

The Spirit will lead you
African Catholics enthusiastic over popes recognition of catechists

African Catholics enthusiastic over pope's recognition of catechists
The Vatican has administered more than 21000 vaccines

The Vatican has administered more than 21,000 vaccines
COVID19 The next move

COVID-19: The next move
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 21 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You
May the life of Christ be written in every heart

May the life of Christ be written in every heart
St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day

St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.