World

RECOWA calls for justice across Africa as new officers elected

Episcopal Conference of West Africa cites 'Fratelli tutti' in its call to end all forms of tribalism and ethnocentrism

Bishop Alexis Touabli Youlo of Agboville (right), RECOWA's new president, shares pleasantries with the group's former president, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja. (Photo supplied)

The Reunion of Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA) has made a call to entrench justice, peace and security across the African continent.

It was contained in a communique co-signed by its new president, Bishop Alexis Touabli Youlo of Agboville, and its secretary, Father Vitalis Anaehobi, following the fourth General Assembly of RECOWA held at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria Resource Centre, Durumi Abuja, from May 2-9.

"Our assembly emphasized that the Kingdom of God is not a matter of food and drink. It is justice, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit. He who serves Christ in this way is pleasing to God and approved by men. Let us therefore pursue what promotes peace and mutual edification," the statement read.

The pope's encyclical Fratelli tutti, the message read, "calls for the collaboration of all the organs within the Church and with other religions, civil society organizations and governments at all levels. The document also urges us to build up true fraternity to eliminate all forms of tribalism and ethnocentrism that are eating deep into the fabric of peace and love in our society."

It cited the pope‘s encyclicals to emphasize that "compassion for man and the planet is an ethical virtue. It flows from faith in Jesus Christ. Complacency, doing nothing to protect the brothers and sisters and not promoting the survival of humanity is sinful.

"It regrets that the status quo, in which West Africa seems to find itself in matters of peace, which is merely synonymous with the absence of war, is not in any way advancing solutions to the complex problems in which many people and communities in West Africa find themselves today.

"Our people are hungry, dehumanized and suffering; our youth exposed to life-threatening adventures on the high seas in their bid to discover greener pastures in overseas countries. We are called upon to give hope to these people"

"It indicates clearly that the Church, other religious organizations, governments, political and traditional leaders, civil society organizations and people of goodwill have a moral and spiritual obligation to ensure that the present generations live in peace and the future generation inherit a habitable West Africa devoid of man-made calamities."

The bishops highlighted the fact that the deliberations of the assembly, which focused on the theme "Fratelli tutti: Path to Build Brotherhood and Sustainable Peace in West Africa," urgently calls for renewed efforts at improving fraternity and social friendship.

"Fratelli tutti recognized the fact which the Holy Father had earlier underlined that it is important that catechesis and preaching include more directly and clearly the social meaning of existence, the fraternal dimension of spirituality, the conviction of the inalienable dignity of each person and the motivation for loving and welcoming everyone," said the prelates.

"Fratelli tutti can help us in our responsibility of engendering effective pastoral governance and greater social friendship in West Africa and in the entire world" while maintaining that "bishops, priests, consecrated persons and the lay faithful are reminded that we are, as Jesus emphasized, the salt of the earth."

The clerics stressed that the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic not only reminds us that we are all one family but teaches us that "we cannot face our problems alone or in isolation."

"Our people are hungry, dehumanized and suffering; our youth exposed to life-threatening adventures on the high seas in their bid to discover greener pastures in overseas countries. We are called upon to give hope to these people."

"We strongly denounce the policies and practices of our governments and leaders who facilitate and permit the exploitation and marginalization of our people and endanger the future of our children"

The statement called for sustained advocacy with politicians who are challenged to refrain from self-aggrandizement and corruption so as "to live out their Christian vocation in fighting corruption, ethnocentrism, sectionalism, and all forms of injustice in society."

It added: "We strongly denounce the policies and practices of our governments and leaders who facilitate and permit the exploitation and marginalization of our people and endanger the future of our children.

"Tragically some individuals engaged in acts of violence and terrorism have aggravated the state of insecurity in our subregion. We call on all never to grow weary in denouncing and rooting out such evils in our midst.

"We therefore recognize the inherent dangers in our current society. We count greatly on the flickers of hope resonating in various spheres. We remain optimistic that none of the problems bedeviling our subregion is insurmountable. However, we need to work together, with like minds in politics, religion, economics, social life, the media, in synergy to fight against all forms of man‘s inhumanity to man."

RECOWA elected the following officials for the next three years: Bishop Alexis Touabli Youlo of Agboville, Cote d‘Ivoire, president; Bishop Joseph Kwaku Afrifah-Agyekum of Koforidua, Ghana, first vice-president; Bishop Jose Lampra Ca of Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, second vice-president.

Latest News