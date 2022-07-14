News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Record temperatures in Shanghai as heatwave strikes China

China is no stranger to hot summers, but this year is shaping up to be a scorcher even by the country's standards

Record temperatures in Shanghai as heatwave strikes China

A health worker puts her hands on a block of ice in front of a fan to cool off at a Covid-19 coronavirus testing station in the Huangpu district of Shanghai on July 12. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: July 14, 2022 05:53 AM GMT

Updated: July 14, 2022 05:59 AM GMT

Shanghai roasted under some of its hottest temperatures ever recorded on Wednesday as a searing heatwave in China triggered a flurry of weather alerts and strained the farming and energy sectors.

Swathes of the northern hemisphere have sweltered under extreme heat this week, with France and Britain set to endure soaring temperatures on Wednesday as firefighters in western Europe battle forest blazes.

China has also suffered extreme weather this summer, with record floods last month forcing hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes while other regions have simmered in road-buckling heat.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Scientists say that heatwaves have become more frequent due to climate change, and will likely become longer and more intense as global temperatures continue to rise.

At a central Shanghai weather station on Wednesday, the mercury climbed to 40.9 degrees Celsius (105.6 Fahrenheit) by 2:30 pm, the official news site of the national meteorological service reported.

The figure "matched the record highest air temperature in the local area since records began in 1873," the article said.

Social media users bemoaned the stifling weather, with one user on the popular Weibo platform saying they "felt like meat on a barbecue when I went for my Covid test just now."

"Maybe it'll burn off all the virus," another commented.

Photos on social media showed health workers in Shanghai sitting or lying on blocks of ice to cool down as they carried out a mass testing drive aimed at stemming a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The economic hub experienced a gruelling virus lockdown earlier this year that confined most of its 25 million residents to their homes for around two months.

A spate of heat warnings were in place across eastern and southern China on Wednesday as authorities warned that temperatures could hit 42C in certain areas.

Some media outlets reported heat-related deaths.

Authorities have also warned of potential damage to agriculture, saying Monday that the heat was "not conducive" for the growth or harvest of rice, corn, cotton and other crops.

Electricity consumption has hit records in several parts of the country as people and businesses have cranked up air conditioners to stay cool, Bloomberg News reported.

China is no stranger to hot summers, but this year is shaping up to be a scorcher even by the country's standards.

Authorities in seven provinces last month warned millions of residents not to go outdoors as temperatures edged towards 40C, as state media showed footage of roads that had cracked under extreme heat.

At the same time, multiple places across the south chalked up record rainfall and flood levels after the National Climate Centre forecast "relatively worse" and "more extreme" deluges than previous years.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnamese altar boys inspired by religious vocation Vietnamese altar boys inspired by religious vocation
Sri Lanka violence after acting president named Sri Lanka violence after acting president named
Record temperatures in Shanghai as heatwave strikes China Record temperatures in Shanghai as heatwave strikes China
Church wants lesson on Indian Catholic saint back in schools Church wants lesson on Indian Catholic saint back in schools
Northern Ireland investigates burning of Pope Francis image Northern Ireland investigates burning of Pope Francis image
Bomb blast in Myanmar's Yangon kills two, wounds eleven Bomb blast in Myanmar's Yangon kills two, wounds eleven
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope makes good his promise names three women to Dicastery for Bishops

Pope makes good his promise, names three women to Dicastery for Bishops

Francis announces the first women to ever be named to help the pope in the appointment of Catholic bishops around the world

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.