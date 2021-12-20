X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Hong Kong

Record low turnout for Hong Kong's first 'patriots only' polls

Stinging rebuke for Beijing after it imposed new political rules this year

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: December 20, 2021 06:35 AM GMT

Updated: December 20, 2021 06:39 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japanese find comfort behind masks

Dec 16, 2021
2

Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan

Dec 17, 2021
3

After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war

Dec 16, 2021
4

Hindu leader tells India's Christians to stop conversions

Dec 17, 2021
5

Indian probe against Missionaries of Charity 'a targeted strategy'

Dec 16, 2021
6

Theologians call for Catholic recognition of Anglican ordinations

Dec 16, 2021
7

Christmas dawn Masses kick off in Philippines

Dec 17, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 17, 2021
9

Voluptuous Thai beauty queen causes a stir

Dec 16, 2021
10

Vietnam jails farmer-activists fighting land grab

Dec 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Record low turnout for Hong Kong's first 'patriots only' polls

Election officials unlock the first ballot box after polls closed in the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong on Dec. 19. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kongers turned out in historically low numbers to pick lawmakers under China's new "patriots only" rules that dramatically cut directly elected seats, official results showed today, in a stinging rebuke to Beijing.

Figures showed just 30 percent of the electorate cast ballots, the lowest rate both of the period since the city's 1997 handover to China and the British colonial era.

It was the first legislature poll under a new political blueprint China imposed on Hong Kong in response to massive and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago.

Beijing has responded with a sweeping national security law that criminalizes much dissent and political reforms to remove anyone deemed unpatriotic.

But in the first public test of the new system, most Hong Kongers stayed away from polling stations, taking advantage of free public transport for the day to fill shopping malls, hiking trails and beaches instead.

Authorities recently made it illegal to organize or incite voting boycotts but many prominent democracy activists who have fled overseas issued such calls on social media.

Most pro-democracy voters decided to stay away, to express their disapproval of this kind of election by not turning up

Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Hong Kong's Baptist University, described Sunday's turnout as "hugely embarrassing" for the government.

"Most pro-democracy voters decided to stay away, to express their disapproval of this kind of election by not turning up," he told AFP.

At the last legislature polls in 2016, half the seats were directly elected and many of those standing were prominent democracy activists who are now jailed, have fled overseas or been disqualified.

Turnout for those elections was 58 percent.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Hong Kong has never been a full democracy, the source of years of growing protests. But Beijing's latest system gives residents even less of a say in who runs their city.

Under the new rules, candidates have to be vetted for their patriotism and political loyalty and only 20 of the 90 legislature seats are directly elected.

The largest chunk of seats -- 40 -- are picked by a committee of 1,500 staunch Beijing loyalists.

The remaining 30 are chosen by reliably pro-Beijing committees that represent special-interest and industry groups.

Of the 153 candidates who made it through the vetting process, only 11 were identified as "centrist" or "non-establishment" by local media.

Preliminary results from overnight counting showed none of those candidates had won enough votes.

The result will be a legislature stacked with government loyalist that looks much closer to the Chinese mainland's rubber stamp law-making bodies.

"The tension between the authorities and the people will remain in place for a long time while the legislators won't be mediators because they have to toe Beijing's line," Chung Kim-wah, from the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, told AFP.

The result is a blow for Hong Kong and Chinese officials who called on residents to embrace a new political system that they say will restore order.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sought to manage expectations ahead of Sunday, telling state media last week that a low turnout could indicate "the government is doing well and its credibility is high".

Independent polling places her public approval rating at around 36 percent.

People do not want to vote for a rubber-stamp chamber and pretend everything is all right

Lam's office announced she would travel to Beijing on Monday evening for three days of meetings with the central government.

Chinese state media portrayed the elections as a glowing success.

The official Xinhua news agency said the vote had crushed "lies from external forces while demonstrating the true will of the people in the Chinese city".

Ta Kung Pao newspaper, which answers to a Chinese government office that sets Hong Kong policy, described the vote as "the most successful one since handover".

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities were infuriated by boycott calls made by a growing number of overseas activists who have fled Hong Kong but maintain large social media followings.

"People do not want to vote for a rubber-stamp chamber and pretend everything is all right," Nathan Law, a former lawmaker now living in Britain and who is wanted by Hong Kong authorities, tweeted.

In the run-up to Sunday, 10 people were arrested under a new law that criminalises inciting boycotts, mostly for social media posts.

They also issued arrest warrants for overseas activists who made such calls and threatened Western media outlets with prosecution for editorials critical of the new political system.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean Church calls for halt to homeless shelter demolition
Korean Church calls for halt to homeless shelter demolition
More than 300 Christian cult members arrested in China
More than 300 Christian cult members arrested in China
'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'
'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'
Church, experts concerned over abortion pill in South Korea
Church, experts concerned over abortion pill in South Korea
27 feared dead in building fire in Japanese city
27 feared dead in building fire in Japanese city
Turnout only unknown as Hong Kong holds 'patriots only' polls
Turnout only unknown as Hong Kong holds 'patriots only' polls
Support Us

Latest News

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese
Dec 20, 2021
Korean Church calls for halt to homeless shelter demolition
Dec 20, 2021
Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Dec 20, 2021
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Dec 20, 2021
Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army
Dec 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'
Dec 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: Hope and despair are contagious
Dec 20, 2021
Making Christmas relevant to Indonesians
Dec 19, 2021
Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Dec 17, 2021
India-Bangladesh ties are no more refugees of the past
Dec 17, 2021

Features

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Dec 20, 2021
Thai transgender people struggle for their rights
Dec 17, 2021
Asian arms industry thrives amid regional disquiet
Dec 17, 2021
Japanese find comfort behind masks
Dec 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Newspaper forces reluctant Spanish bishops to face sex abuse crisis

Newspaper forces reluctant Spanish bishops to face sex abuse crisis
Chilean bishops assure presidentelect of Churchs mission to nation building

Chilean bishops assure president-elect of Church’s mission to nation building
Every day is Covid Christmas

Every day is Covid Christmas
The pope the president and the grandchildren

The pope, the president and the grandchildren
Rome further restricts use of preVatican II liturgy

Rome further restricts use of pre-Vatican II liturgy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.