Rebels kill eight civilians in Indonesia's Papua province

Members of a Papuan rebel separatist group are seen in this undated file photo. (Photo: Jakarta Globe/Banjir Ambarita)

At least eight people were shot dead in an attack by armed separatists in Indonesia’s restive Papua province, police said.

The shootings took place on March 2 in Beoga, a remote village in Puncak district, Papua police spokesman Ahmad Mustofa M. Kamal said on March 4.

All the victims worked for an agency conducting telecommunications work for an infrastructure project of the Communication and Information Technology Ministry.

They were making improvements to a transceiver station in the village when they were attacked, Kamal said.

Military spokesman Aqsa Erlangga confirmed the attack, saying there was only one survivor, who raised the alarm. “Eight of the workers were unfortunately killed,” he said.

He said the bodies had yet to be retrieved as the attack site was only accessible by helicopter and bad weather was grounding aircraft.

The West Papua National Liberation Army and the Free Papua Movement (TPNPB-OPM) later admitted responsibility for the shootings.

Group spokesman Sebby Sambom Sambom said the workers paid the price for entering an area which the rebels had previously declared a no-go zone for civilians.

“There was no justification for them being there since the TPNPB has told all civilians to stay away from the area,” news portal Tempo.co quoted him as saying.

Human rights activist Theo Hesegem called the shooting of civilians indefensible.

“What threat did these civilians pose? They didn’t have weapons and they were working for Papua,” the chairman of the Papua Justice and Human Integrity Foundation said on March 4.

Given the rebels’ threat, he also questioned why the workers were allowed to work in the area unprotected. “This atrocity has hurt all people, including the rebels,” he said.