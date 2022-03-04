Rebels kill eight civilians in Indonesia's Papua province

Members of a Papuan rebel separatist group are seen in this undated file photo. (Photo: Jakarta Globe/Banjir Ambarita)
At least eight people were shot dead in an attack by armed separatists in Indonesia’s restive Papua province, police said.
The shootings took place on March 2 in Beoga, a remote village in Puncak district, Papua police spokesman Ahmad Mustofa M. Kamal said on March 4.
All the victims worked for an agency conducting telecommunications work for an infrastructure project of the Communication and Information Technology Ministry.
They were making improvements to a transceiver station in the village when they were attacked, Kamal said.
Military spokesman Aqsa Erlangga confirmed the attack, saying there was only one survivor, who raised the alarm. “Eight of the workers were unfortunately killed,” he said.
He said the bodies had yet to be retrieved as the attack site was only accessible by helicopter and bad weather was grounding aircraft.
What threat did these civilians pose? They didn’t have weapons and they were working for Papua
The West Papua National Liberation Army and the Free Papua Movement (TPNPB-OPM) later admitted responsibility for the shootings.
Group spokesman Sebby Sambom Sambom said the workers paid the price for entering an area which the rebels had previously declared a no-go zone for civilians.
“There was no justification for them being there since the TPNPB has told all civilians to stay away from the area,” news portal Tempo.co quoted him as saying.
Human rights activist Theo Hesegem called the shooting of civilians indefensible.
“What threat did these civilians pose? They didn’t have weapons and they were working for Papua,” the chairman of the Papua Justice and Human Integrity Foundation said on March 4.
Given the rebels’ threat, he also questioned why the workers were allowed to work in the area unprotected. “This atrocity has hurt all people, including the rebels,” he said.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…