News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Real bishop behind Les Misérables is on path to sainthood

Bienvenu de Miollis who served as bishop of Digne from 1805 to 1838 inspired Victor Hugo's character Bishop Myriel

Bishop Myriel, depicted by Gustave Brion, 1862.

Bishop Myriel, depicted by Gustave Brion, 1862. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Caroline de Sury, OSV News

By Caroline de Sury, OSV News

Published: November 24, 2023 05:29 AM GMT

Updated: November 24, 2023 05:32 AM GMT

If classical literature characters could become saints, France has a perfect example. The real bishop behind Victor Hugo's famous Les Misérables character is likely to be beatified. The French bishops, gathered in Lourdes Nov. 3-8 for their plenary assembly, voted in favor of opening the diocesan process for his beatification.

Bishop Bienvenu de Miollis (1753-1843) was the Bishop of Digne from 1805 to 1838 and an inspiration for Victor Hugo's character Bishop Myriel in the novel Les Misérables, published in 1862.

Bishop Myriel was close to the poor and lived a sober life. He took in the main character, Jean Valjean, who had just been released from the penal colony. The next day, Valjean was recaptured by the police for stealing Bishop Myriel's silverware. But the prelate pretended it was a gift, and in doing so, he saved Valjean from re-arrest. This gesture of mercy marked the beginning of a profound transformation of Valjean, which continued throughout the book. He remained attached to the memory of the bishop all his life.

Msgr. Emmanuel Gobillard became the bishop of Digne 217 years after Bishop de Miollis. His diocese lies in picturesque southern France, not far from Marseille and the border with Italy. "Many elements of the novel are based on real events," he told OSV News. "The true story of Msgr. Miollis is quite similar to what Victor Hugo recounted."

Ordained a priest in 1777, he was bishop of Digne for 33 years, in the troubled times that followed the French Revolution and in the era of Emperor Napoleon. He was particularly concerned about catechizing in rural areas and with educating the poorest.

"He was poor, wrote nothing, had no mystical experience, but he spent his time on the road, visiting the parishes of his diocese," Bishop Gobilliard said. "The faithful of the diocese said he was a saint, already at that time."

Renowned for his kindness, Bishop de Miollis was very attentive to the poor and beggars, whom he gathered together at the Hospice of Charity, and lived very modestly himself. In 1806, Bishop de Miollis took in a freed convict by the name of Pierre Maurin, whom no one wanted to shelter, and looked for ways to help him regain his dignity -- a story that inspired the author of Les Misérables.

After retiring for health reasons, the bishop moved to his sister's home. The sister of the fictional Bishop Myriel also appeared as a character in Hugo's novel.

When Bishop de Miollis died in 1843, aged 90, a "crowd of common people came to his funeral," Bishop Gobillard said. He was buried in the Cathedral of Saint Jérôme in Digne-les-Bains. "There was real popular jubilation for him," Bishop Gobillard said.

The current bishop of Digne told OSV News that in the mission statement accompanying his appointment in 2022, Pope Francis encouraged him to "follow the example of Msgr. de Miollis," particularly by making pastoral visits to his diocese.

"That is what I am trying to do," he said. "I am on the road all year round, visiting parishes."

He prefers not to use his car for his pastoral visits. Whenever possible, he uses the French online car-sharing for people wishing to travel together and share the cost of the journey.

"It is an opportunity to meet people, especially young people," Bishop Gobilliard said. "Most of them have never heard of Christ. But when I read them a page of the Gospel -- I witness real interest and wonder!"

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan’s crusade against rampant street prostitution Japan’s crusade against rampant street prostitution
Philippine lawmakers urged to push for ICC probe into drug war Philippine lawmakers urged to push for ICC probe into drug war
Sri Lankan minister flays Cardinal Ranjith on Easter attack probe Sri Lankan minister flays Cardinal Ranjith on Easter attack probe
Thousands, mostly Christians, flee besieged Myanmar town Thousands, mostly Christians, flee besieged Myanmar town
Church to the rescue as rains lash Vietnam, Philippines Church to the rescue as rains lash Vietnam, Philippines
‘Fake’ Panchen Lama ordains Tibetan Buddhist monks ‘Fake’ Panchen Lama ordains Tibetan Buddhist monks
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

Apostolic Prefecture of Jianou

The Apostolic Prefecture of Jian'ou is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Diocese of Pangkalpinang

Pangkalpinang diocese is based in Pangkalpinang, the provincial capital of Bangka-Belitung. Its territory includes the

Read more
Diocese of Barishal

Diocese of Barishal

Barishal Diocese is located in the city with the same name on the banks of the Kirtankhola river in south-central

Read more
Diocese of Sendai

Diocese of Sendai

In a land area of 44,842 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.