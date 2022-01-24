X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Ramos-Horta runs for Timor-Leste president again

Former president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate has the support of Xanana Gusmao

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: January 24, 2022 10:25 AM GMT

Updated: January 24, 2022 10:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'

Jan 22, 2022
2

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
3

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
6

Thousands of ethnic Chin cross Myanmar border into India

Jan 24, 2022
7

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
8

India remains a work in progress at 75

Jan 24, 2022
9

Timor-Leste records spike in dengue fever cases

Jan 22, 2022
10

Grand theft mango case sparks outcry in Philippines

Jan 24, 2022
Support UCA News
Ramos-Horta runs for Timor-Leste president again

Jose Ramos-Horta attends the national convention of the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction Party on Jan. 23. (Photo: Jose Ramos-Horta's Facebook page)

Former president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta has announced his candidacy in Timor-Leste's presidential election, where he has the support of Xanana Gusmao, a fellow key figure in the country's independence struggle.

The announcement on Jan. 23 came after he officially gained support during the national convention of the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction Party (CNRT) which Gusmao leads.

"I am carrying out what was entrusted to me by the CNRT and the people of East Timor to run in the 2022 presidential election," Ramos-Horta said.

The 72-year-old said he chose to run in the March election because he saw the example of Gusmao who continues to contribute to the country, including when he was directly involved in distributing aid to those who suffered during social restrictions due to Covid-19.

“I would rather not be in the presidency or in the government and continue to do what I have been doing. But this is a selfish position, while Xanana Gusmao continues to work for the country,” he said.

Portuguese news agency Lusa reported that in a document that CNRT submitted to Ramos-Horta if elected, he was asked to reorganize the constitutional order, restructure the Court of Appeal and the Attorney General's Office, consult with the party about the people it would like to appoint to its advisory team and ensure good communication to achieve those goals.

Ramos-Horta is touted as a strong challenger to incumbent President Francisco “Lu-Olo” Guterres

This is the third time he is contesting the presidential election in Southeast Asia's youngest nation. Ramos-Horta, who was prime minister from 2006-07, won the presidential election in 2007 but lost in 2012.

He was a key figure in the country's struggle for independence and his contribution earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996 with Bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo.

He is a member of the judging committee for the 2022 Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, an award by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity to mark the historic meeting of Pope Francis and the grand imam of Al-Azhar in 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

Ramos-Horta is touted as a strong challenger to incumbent President Francisco “Lu-Olo” Guterres, who declared he would run on Jan. 16. Guterres is supported by the Revolutionary Front for the East Timor Independent Party (Fretilin), CNRT's main rival.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Six other candidates have declared their candidacy, including former priest Martinho Germano da Silva Gusmao and Mariano Sabino of the Democratic Party.

The election will be held on March 19, with the registration period for candidacies running until Feb. 4. The winner will take office on May 20, the day the Catholic-majority country celebrates the 20th anniversary of its independence from Indonesia.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sanctions urged to cut Myanmar junta's natural gas revenue
Sanctions urged to cut Myanmar junta's natural gas revenue
'Corrupt' Indonesian district chief faces slavery rap
'Corrupt' Indonesian district chief faces slavery rap
Philippine conscription plan gets bishop's backing
Philippine conscription plan gets bishop's backing
At least 18 dead after clash, fire at Indonesian club
At least 18 dead after clash, fire at Indonesian club
Bad cops getting off scot-free angers Thai netizens
Bad cops getting off scot-free angers Thai netizens
Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century
Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century
Support Us

Latest News

Islamic reforms in Pakistan schools worry education activists
Jan 25, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
Indian nun arrested after suicide of minor girl
Jan 25, 2022
Corruption, lack of freedoms holding back Asia-Pacific
Jan 25, 2022
Sanctions urged to cut Myanmar junta's natural gas revenue
Jan 25, 2022
'Corrupt' Indonesian district chief faces slavery rap
Jan 25, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022
India remains a work in progress at 75
Jan 24, 2022
Letter from Rome: Pope wants a Bible in every Catholic's hand
Jan 24, 2022
Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'
Jan 22, 2022

Features

Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Benedict XVI backtracks admits attending meeting cited in abuse report

Benedict XVI backtracks, admits attending meeting cited in abuse report
Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message

Pope links listening with dialogue in Communications Day message
Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany

Queer Church employees out themselves in Germany
African Catholic leader says Church needs to better tap into the qualities of women

African Catholic leader says Church needs to better tap into the qualities of women
Peruvian bishops plead for swift action to contain oil spill disaster

Peruvian bishops plead for swift action to contain oil spill disaster
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.