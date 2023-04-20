News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Ramadan mob attack in Indonesia sparks outcry

Video posted online shows 2 women being beaten, thrown into the sea for allegedly flouting rules by dining in a cafe

Ramadan mob attack in Indonesia sparks outcry

A video posted online shows a mob beating a woman for visiting a cafe during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in West Sumatra province of Indonesia on April 8.  (Photo: Screengrab)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 20, 2023 03:42 AM GMT

Rights groups strongly condemned a Muslim mob attack on two women in Indonesia for allegedly eating in a cafe during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and criticized police for not arresting the suspected attackers.

A total of 89 organizations and 122 eminent citizens including Catholic youth groups signed a joint statement on April 19 to slam the incident saying that “persecuting women in the name of religious morality is an act that tramples humanity.”

“In fact, no religion teaches every human being to hurt others. This action occurred because of a shallow and misogynistic religious understanding, which views women as a source of disgrace and slander," the statement read.

The statement came days after a video circulated online showed two women aged 23 and 19 being assaulted by a mob in a cafe in Pesisir Selatan district of West Sumatra province on April 8.

The video was allegedly posted by the perpetrators. It showed two victims being intimidated, kicked, dragged, and thrown into the sea while being verbally abused and threatened with burning. The mob also stripped and sexually abused them.

Novianto Taryono, Pasir Selatan police chief said on April 16 that they had named three suspects after questioning 13 witnesses.

"Persecution and sexual violence are the greatest forms of immorality"

He said the two women were attacked because the mob was angry because they visited the cafe during the holy month of Ramadan.

However, advocacy groups and activists criticized the police for not arresting the suspects and even brought them together with the victims at the police station for mediation.

"Mediation that brings perpetrators together with victims of sexual harassment and violence should not be carried out by the authorities because it will only exacerbate the victim's trauma," the statement said.

The activists demanded the perpetrators be immediately arrested, “because acts of persecution and sexual violence are the greatest forms of immorality, crimes that must be dealt with strictly by law enforcers.”

They also said that the two women were just cafe visitors and "without any fault, they were immediately attacked."

They have also launched a campaign on Change.org, urging the police to arrest the perpetrators immediately.

Such persecution is the result of the imposition of restrictions during the holy month of Ramadan in the Muslim-majority country, they said.

Activists say such rules, which are generally unwritten, increase persecution of minorities.

West Sumatra has seen moral policing and violence in the name of religion in the past.

"Many parties still misunderstand religious teachings"

In 2020, a woman in Pasaman Regency was accused of obscenity by a group of men in a village. The woman was  stripped naked and paraded around the village. The incident was videoed and shared on social media.

Such persecution signals that many parties still misunderstand religious teachings, says Petrus Selestinus, a Catholic lawyer and the chairman of a lawyer's forum seeking to protect the national secular ideology called Pancasila.

"Even though visiting entertainment places is prohibited in areas like West Sumatra during Ramadan, it cannot be solved by violence, taking the law into your own hands. There are other civilized ways," he told UCA News.

He emphasized that the constitutional rights of the victims, regardless of their identity, should be protected.

“The perpetrators must receive harsh punishment," he said.

Daniel Awigra, executive director of the Human Rights Working Group said that such persecution occurred because of increasing religious conservatism among Indonesians.

He cited a Pew Research Center survey in 2020 which found 96 percent of respondents in Indonesia saying that belief in God is necessary to be moral and have good values.

In an increasingly conservative Indonesian society, there is a desire to take over public space in the name of religion, he pointed out.

“We can see it through the many regional regulations on decency based on moral interpretation. This is an effort to encourage the public space to be regulated in the domain of sectarian religious interpretation," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Ramadan mob attack in Indonesia sparks outcry Ramadan mob attack in Indonesia sparks outcry
Adopt business ethics in Church institutions Adopt business ethics in Church institutions
Filipino Catholics mourn death of top diplomat Filipino Catholics mourn death of top diplomat
Dark side of Japan’s boyband empire also bares Western bias Dark side of Japan’s boyband empire also bares Western bias
Indian Catholic school seeks protection following threats Indian Catholic school seeks protection following threats
China to release pandemic whistleblower after jail term China to release pandemic whistleblower after jail term
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.