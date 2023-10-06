News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Rallying cry sounds to end violent extremism in Africa

Religious leaders and scholars should provide alternative narratives based on love, tolerance, and progress, says expert

africa, rallying, extremism, religious, nigerian, Catholic

Participants pose for a photograph during the international conference on ‘Mobilizing collective intelligence to combat and prevent violent extremism and terrorism in Africa’ held in Maputo, Mozambique Sept. 27-29. (Photo supplied)

Justine John Dyikuk

By Justine John Dyikuk

Published: October 06, 2023 07:31 AM GMT

Updated: October 06, 2023 07:34 AM GMT

A Nigerian Catholic priest and an expert on violent extremism in Africa has called on religious leaders and scholars to help combat and prevent its spread on the continent.

“It has become important for religious leaders and scholars to stand up and condemn this primitive and nasty exploitation of religious narratives,” Father Atta Barkindo, executive director of The Kukah Centre in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, said.

He was speaking at an international conference on "Mobilizing collective intelligence to combat and prevent violent extremism and terrorism in Africa" held in Maputo, Mozambique on Sept. 27-29.

A panel of scholars, religious leaders, and representatives of civil society organizations (CSOs) participated in the discussions that focused on the way forward for a continent in crisis.

Barkindo said religious leaders and scholars have a duty and an obligation “to provide alternative narratives that are genuine, based on love, tolerance, and progress.”

“They should influence those who might be sympathetic towards the causes of violent extremism and terrorism and help to unite the silent majority in the name of God,” he added while emphasizing solidarity, common humanity and shared values.

Barkindo, who has a Ph.D. from SOAS University of London and focuses his work on the violence and displacement in Nigeria and Africa over the last few decades, narrated the history and transformation of Boko Haram, an Islamist militant organization based in north-eastern Nigeria.

He underscored and explained how “in practice, violent extremists and terrorists, to the rejection of true believers, seek to use religious authorities to support, defend and give legitimacy to all types of exclusionary narratives.”

The other speakers at the conference also urged participants as well as governments across the continent and the international community to move swiftly to save Africa from the myriad challenges facing it.

The conference was organized by the Civil Society Support Mechanism Foundation (MASC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

Organizers told UCA News that “the main objective of the conference is to provide a platform for various governmental and intergovernmental actors, civil society organizations, grassroots organizations, and the private sector in Africa to discuss emerging developments related to the threats of violent extremism in Africa.”

“It is intended to design Africa-driven solutions to these violent threats,” they said.

