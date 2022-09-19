News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Nepal

Rain, landslides kill 48 in Nepal and India

More than 100 houses were buried in a torrent of mud in western Nepal

Residents wade through a flooded street after the Bagmati river overflowed following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu on Sept. 6, 2021

Residents wade through a flooded street after the Bagmati river overflowed following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu on Sept. 6, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: September 19, 2022 04:56 AM GMT

Updated: September 19, 2022 05:03 AM GMT

Heavy monsoon rains and landslides have killed almost 50 people in Nepal and India in recent days, authorities said on Sept. 18.

In western Nepal at least 22 people died after landslides buried more than 100 houses on Friday, police official Narayan Dangi told AFP.

Eleven people were injured, including three airlifted to hospital by an army helicopter.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"Rescue teams are still searching for one missing person," Dangi said.

A major relief operation was underway with the police and army clearing debris and distributing food, tents and clothes.

Over the border in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains have killed 26 people since Friday, officials said.

The fatalities included nine laborers buried alive when a wall under construction in the state capital Lucknow collapsed on their huts, according to a government statement.

The annual monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rain but it also brings death and destruction, with nearly 1,400 people killed in Pakistan in recent weeks.

The rainfall is hard to forecast and varies considerably, but scientists believe that climate change is making the monsoon stronger and more erratic.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippines to construct 100-foot Padre Pio statue Philippines to construct 100-foot Padre Pio statue
Pope’s legacy at stake in Vatican-China deal Pope’s legacy at stake in Vatican-China deal
Sedition-charged pastor slams HK legal system Sedition-charged pastor slams HK legal system
Vietnam Catholics open new church after two centuries Vietnam Catholics open new church after two centuries
Two Jesuits suspended in Jakarta archdiocese Two Jesuits suspended in Jakarta archdiocese
Secrecy shrouds Asian bishops' golden jubilee Secrecy shrouds Asian bishops' golden jubilee
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Hope comes in the mourning

Hope comes in the mourning

In the midst of public mourning, there is no better moment to consider the hope of new life that comes with Queen Elizabeth II’s death

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.