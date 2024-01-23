News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

Race to find dozens trapped in China landslide

Pre-dawn landslide buried 18 homes and sparked evacuation of more than 200 people in Yunnan province early Monday

Race to find dozens trapped in China landslide

Chinese military police and rescue workers searching for missing victims at a landslide site in Liangshui village in Zhaotong, in southwestern China's Yunnan province, on Jan. 22. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Beijing

By AFP, Beijing

Published: January 23, 2024 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: January 23, 2024 05:13 AM GMT

Rescuers raced Tuesday to find dozens of people still trapped after a landslide struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China, killing 11.

The pre-dawn landslide buried 18 homes and sparked the evacuation of more than 200 people when it struck in Zhenxiong County, Yunnan province early Monday.

More than 24 hours after the disaster, state news agency Xinhua said rescue workers are now in a "race against time" to find those still missing, after a night of sub-zero temperatures.

"Search and rescue efforts persisted through the night," firefighter Li Shenglong told Xinhua.

Wu Junyao, director of the natural resources and planning bureau of Zhaotong, told the agency that the disaster "resulted from a collapse in the steep cliff area atop the slope".

Two hundred rescue workers have been dispatched to the scene as well as dozens of fire engines and other equipment.

The site is covered in thick snow and rescuers are "using all kinds of tools to search for survivors", Xinhua reported.

Wu told Xinhua the rescuers are digging through collapsed debris of "100 meters in width, 60 meters in height, with an average thickness of around 6 meters".

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of rescue workers digging through twisted metal and concrete overnight in a bid to find survivors.

Other CCTV footage showed locals huddling for warmth around a fire in a shelter, eating instant noodles.

People from the surrounding area have chipped in to help with relief efforts, state media said.

"Our village is nearby," Hong Jie, 38, told Xinhua.

"Our main focus is on distributing supplies, cooking, and delivering food to those in need."

'All-out efforts' 

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered "all-out" rescue efforts.

Landslides are common in Yunnan, a far-flung and largely impoverished region of China where steep mountain ranges butt against the Himalayan plateau.

Monday's disaster occurred in a rural area surrounded by towering peaks dusted with snow, state media footage showed.

There was no immediate official explanation for what may have caused the landslide.

Efforts to establish what happened are underway, Xinhua reported.

China has experienced a string of natural disasters in recent months, some following extreme weather events such as sudden, heavy downpours.

Rainstorms last September in the southern region of Guangxi triggered a mountain landslide that killed at least seven people, according to media reports.

In August, heavy rains sparked a similar disaster near the northern city of Xi'an, killing more than 20 people.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Survivors of abuse deeply troubled by Vatican doctrinal head's book Survivors of abuse deeply troubled by Vatican doctrinal head's book
Reporting on the church should not be 'gossip,' pope says Reporting on the church should not be 'gossip,' pope says
Tibet 'cultural genocide' decried ahead of China rights review Tibet 'cultural genocide' decried ahead of China rights review
Race to find dozens trapped in China landslide Race to find dozens trapped in China landslide
Getting to the heart of the growing Sino-Japanese distrust Getting to the heart of the growing Sino-Japanese distrust
Indonesian dioceses defer Ash Wednesday for national poll Indonesian dioceses defer Ash Wednesday for national poll
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Kuzhithurai is a city in Kanniyakumari district in the  Tamil Nadu state. It is the administrative headquarters of

Read more
Diocese of Nha Trang

Diocese of Nha Trang

In a land area of 9,486.25 square kilometers, Nha Trang diocese's territory covers the two provinces of Khanh Hoa and

Read more
Diocese of Daet

Diocese of Daet

In a land area of 2,200.01 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Camarines

Read more
Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

In a land area of 2,093.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Ho Chi Minh City, except for its Cu Chi

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.