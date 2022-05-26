News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Punishment for selling Christian books devastates Chinese couple

Pair left homeless and penniless after 'disproportionate' fines and prison sentences

Chinese authorities are clamping down on the distribution of Christian literature

Chinese authorities are clamping down on the distribution of Christian literature. (Photo: Open Doors UK)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 26, 2022 05:41 AM GMT

Updated: May 26, 2022 06:05 AM GMT

A Chinese Christian couple are penniless and their children are struggling for survival following their seven-year jail sentences and heavy fines for printing and selling Christian books without permission.

A court in Xi’an in Shaanxi province of northwest China handed jail terms and fines of 250,000 yuan (US$37,240) each to Chang Yuchun, 53, and Li Chenhu, 44, in August last year. They lost an appeal against the verdict in November.

The couple ran Guang Yi Ai Sheng Printing Co. that they set up in 2015. They printed and sold Christian books including the Bible until local authorities shut it down in 2020, ChinaAid reported on May 25.

During a joint raid on July 21 last year, Xi’an Municipal Culture Law Enforcement Department and Xi’an Municipal National Security Department confiscated about 210,000 books stored in a warehouse and workshop. Officials reportedly identified 24 books that were “unauthorized for publication.”

The next day Xi’an Gaoling District police placed the couple under house arrest on a charge of “subversion of state power.” They were charged with running “illegal business operations” on Oct. 12.

Media reports say that following their sentence, the court ordered an auction and sale of the couple’s house and car to pay the fines.

The lawyer defending the couple said the sentence was disproportionate and appealed for a review. The court, however, dismissed the appeal and upheld the sentence

Amid dire financial conditions, their four children aged 4-22 are now living with Li’s elderly parents, who are aged 73 and 70 and suffering from economic woes.

The lawyer defending the couple said the sentence was disproportionate and appealed for a review. The court, however, dismissed the appeal and upheld the sentence.

Family members and relatives said the financial penalty of 500,000 yuan ($74,480) has put a heavy burden on the family.

Religions and religious publications face strict surveillance and censorship in communist and officially atheist China.

There have been many cases of abuses, arrests and punishment for Christians engaged in media and publishing, both in print and digital format.

In 2019, another Chinese court banned books and handed a nine-year jail term to pastor Wang Yi, a popular leader of the Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu

In January, Linhai City Court in Taizhou of Zhejiang province upheld a seven-year sentence on Chen Yu, a Christian and head of Wheat Bookstore in Taizhou.

In 2019, another Chinese court banned books and handed a nine-year jail term to pastor Wang Yi, a popular leader of the Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu.

Last year a court in southwest China sentenced four Christian men for selling electronic devices that play Bible verses.

In May that year, authorities launched a drive to remove Bible apps and accounts of Christians on popular social media site WeChat.

US-based Open Doors ranks China 17th among 50 countries where Christians face severe forms of persecution.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Joe Biden ignores Asia's fading religious freedom Joe Biden ignores Asia's fading religious freedom
Indonesian student 'admits plotting suicide attack' Indonesian student 'admits plotting suicide attack'
Indian priest arrested over resort owner's suicide Indian priest arrested over resort owner's suicide
New Marian pilgrimage center opens in Vietnam New Marian pilgrimage center opens in Vietnam
Philippine Congress proclaims Marcos Jr. as president Philippine Congress proclaims Marcos Jr. as president
Sri Lankan religious leaders want curbs on presidential powers Sri Lankan religious leaders want curbs on presidential powers
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Augustinian priest from Nigeria leads global dialogue on philosophy

Augustinian priest from Nigeria leads global dialogue on philosophy

The head of the Association for the Promotion of African Studies proposes research in African religion and culture to shape the future

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.