Pulling off a publicity stunt with a Ukrainian-born Miss Japan

Carolina Shiino’s selection as the beauty pageant winner was a calculated move to attract public attention

This week, the crowning of Ukrainian-born Carolina Shiino as Miss Japan has attracted more than just applause. It has reopened an age-old debate on national identity in a land where homogeneity is cherished.

Shiino, who moved to Japan at the age of five and became a naturalized citizen in 2022, embodies a challenge to the traditional view on what it means to be Japanese, or so the media wants us to believe.

Her victory, going by what commentators are saying, is not just a personal triumph but a symbolic gesture, stirring conversations in every corner of Japanese society.

Shiino, in her emotional acceptance speech, acknowledged the racial barriers she faced. "Even though I'm Japanese, there have been times when I was not accepted," she said.

Her words, and the comments on her achievement, point to a deep-seated issue in Japan — the struggle to reconcile its growing diversity with a societal preference for uniformity.

However, there's an underlying narrative to Shiino's victory that no one is talking about.

"Like the Oscars, which have seen a dramatic drop in viewership, beauty pageants like Miss Japan are facing a decline in relevance"

The decision to crown a Ukrainian-born woman as Miss Japan was less about celebrating diversity and more about media attention — a calculated move by the contest committee to reignite interest in a pageant that has seen declining public engagement.

This tactic, while successful in generating headlines, raises questions about the authenticity of the debate it has spawned.

Is the controversy over Shiino's crowning a genuine reflection of societal tensions, or merely a publicity stunt?

It seems the true intention was to provoke discussions on why the Ukrainian-born woman was chosen to represent Japan — a topic that guarantees media coverage and public discourse.

The real issue at hand isn't just about Shiino’s heritage or the evolving definition of Japanese identity. It's about why events like Miss Japan have lost their allure.

Much like the Oscars, which have seen a dramatic drop in viewership, beauty pageants like Miss Japan are facing a decline in relevance. This shift can be largely attributed to the rise of social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where a new kind of 'beauty contest' unfolds daily.

In this digital era, where young, attractive individuals gain thousands of followers and garner significant engagement by simply sharing their lives online, traditional beauty pageants struggle to hold public attention.

On social media platforms, users 'elect' their favorites every day, engaging with them in a more personal and direct manner. These social media influencers often receive gifts and offers for hotel stays, vacations, and dinners, all displayed publicly for their followers to see.

"Her selection was intentionally designed to provoke a reaction, particularly from those who hold national pride in high regard"

This kind of interaction creates a sense of connection and engagement that a beauty pageant, with its more formal and distant selection process, can hardly match.

In light of this, the relevance of a beauty queen, chosen by a panel rather than a popular vote, becomes questionable.

The digital age has democratized the concept of fame and influence, making the traditional pageant format seem outdated. Do people even remember who was crowned Miss Japan last year? This lack of recall contrasts sharply with the way many Japanese follow their favorite social media idols, knowing intricate details about their lives and activities.

Therefore, we can say with certainty that the debate surrounding the choosing of a Ukrainian-born Miss Japan is devoid of any meaning. Her selection was intentionally designed to provoke a reaction, particularly from those who hold national pride in high regard.

"Why her and not a pure-blood Japanese?" some asked. Had a 'pure blood' Japanese won, there would have been little to no media coverage or public discussion and certainly no one would have made the effort to write an editorial about it, much less publish it.

The selection of Shiino as Miss Japan is simply a calculated move to stir interest, knowing well that it would ignite a debate, albeit one that's largely superficial in the context of the broader shifts in public engagement and interest.

This tactic reveals a deeper understanding of how media and public attention work in the contemporary age, where traditional formats are increasingly overshadowed by the dynamic, interactive world of social media.

The real challenge for traditional events like beauty pageants is to find relevance in an age where the definition of influence, fame, and public engagement is being rewritten by the digital revolution.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

