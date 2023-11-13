News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Singapore

Public consultation needed on Singapore’s new reproductive technologies

It will enable a holistic ‘big-picture’ view of relevant ethical, legal, and social issues

Public consultation needed on Singapore’s new reproductive technologies

A staff member shows a mock-up of work being done on women's eggs in the laboratory at the KL Fertility Centre in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)

Dr. Alexis Heng

By Dr. Alexis Heng

Published: November 13, 2023 11:47 AM GMT

Updated: November 13, 2023 12:03 PM GMT

In recent years, Singapore has increasingly leveraged new reproductive technologies to overcome the country's rapidly aging demographics and dismal fertility rate, which hit a new low in 2022.

Hence, it would be timely for Singapore’s Bioethics Advisory Committee (BAC) to critically examine relevant ethical, legal and social issues associated with newly emerging reproductive technology platforms, which are thus summarized as follows;

In Vitro Gametogenesis (IVG) refers to the generation of artificial lab-grown sperm and eggs from other cell types within the body such as skin cells. Utilizing advanced molecular biology techniques, skin cells can be reprogrammed into an embryonic stem cell-like state, which can then be induced into functional sperm or eggs by various chemicals and growth factors within a laboratory dish.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Several research groups in Japan and China have already demonstrated the birth of live healthy offspring from IVG-generated sperm and eggs derived from the skin cells of mice and rats, which could in turn reproduce normally and give rise to the next generation of healthy offspring. It is highly plausible that these will soon be replicated in humans within the near future.

Artificial Womb Technology (AWT) refers to bioengineered systems for the gestation of human offspring outside the human body, technically referred to as Ectogenesis or Ectogestation. To date, studies with animal models, particularly sheep, have developed artificial womb systems that are capable of sustaining the life and development of preterm fetuses.

It is anticipated that clinical trials of AWT to save lives and nurture the development of extremely premature human babies will commence very soon. Nevertheless, complete ectogenesis to sustain the development of human embryos over the entire gestation period will likely not be feasible in the near future.

Synthetic Human Embryos refer to embryo-like structures generated entirely from stem cells, thereby bypassing the natural process of fertilization without the need for either sperm or eggs. An Israeli research team at the Weizmann Institute of Science achieved this feat with mouse and human stem cells in quick succession, in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

These synthetic embryos were reported to display brains, beating hearts, as well as foundational structures of all other organs within the body, in addition to also possessing rudimentary placenta, yolk sac, and other external tissues that could potentially ensure their continued growth and development upon transfer into a womb.

To date, no animal or human-derived synthetic embryos have yet generated a live offspring, but given the rapid pace of scientific advancements in recent years, this hurdle may likely be overcome soon.  

Overlying these three key reproductive technology platforms are artificial intelligence (AI)-based embryo polygenic screening and human germline genome editing, which can not only prevent and cure genetic diseases but can also be utilized for human enhancement. This refers to the screening, selection or genetic engineering of non-disease socially desirable traits in human offspring, such as higher IQ, tallness, and fair complexion; which has at least been partially or wholly discussed in previous BAC-led public consultations.

A future public consultation on newly emerging reproductive technologies initiated by Singapore's BAC should therefore address the following pertinent issues:

In conclusion, given the rapid progress that has been made in these aforementioned newly-emerging assisted reproductive technology platforms in recent years, it is imperative to initiate a multi-disciplinary discussion of the relevant ethical, legal, and social issues among policymakers, medical professionals, biomedical scientists, religious leaders and various members of the general public.

Dr. Alexis Heng is an associate professor of biomedical science at Peking University, China. He is ranked among the top 2 percent of scientists worldwide in 2022 by Stanford University. To date, he has published 50 international journal articles on legal, ethical, and sociological issues relating to new reproductive technologies, besides having around 300 scientific journal publications.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Public consultation needed on Singapore’s new reproductive technologies Public consultation needed on Singapore’s new reproductive technologies
Thai Catholic university honors pioneering educator Thai Catholic university honors pioneering educator
Appointment of Christian judge in India’s top court lauded Appointment of Christian judge in India’s top court lauded
Petition to save two death row prisoners in Vietnam Petition to save two death row prisoners in Vietnam
Indian Catholics oppose resort near heritage chapel Indian Catholics oppose resort near heritage chapel
Minorities take center stage in Indian state poll Minorities take center stage in Indian state poll
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jabalpur

Diocese of Jabalpur

The first Roman Catholics arrived in Jabalpur in 1840 with the establishment of a military regiment in Jabalpur by the

Read more
Diocese of Kaohsiung

Diocese of Kaohsiung

The diocese of Kaohsiung covers 5,721.8674 square kilometers and includes Kaohsiung City and the counties of Kaohsiung

Read more
Diocese of Poona (Pune)

Diocese of Poona (Pune)

Pune is also known as Poona. The diocese is spread over 49, 678 square kilometers covering the civil districts of Pune,

Read more
Diocese of Xingtai

Diocese of Xingtai

The diocese of Xingtai evolved from the Apostolic Prefecture of Shundefu, established in 1933. Later, it was called

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.