Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings

A Catholic priest says nothing materializes though visiting politicians and government officials promise peace and justice

Protesters at the Lahore Press Club hold a photo of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan. Christians continued to protest across the nation against the burning of churches and vandalism of 300 Christian houses over an alleged desecration of the Quran in Punjab province. (Photo: Mohsin Kashif Pasha)

Christians continued their protests across Pakistan, two days after mobs of radical Muslims burnt 21 churches and vandalized 300 Christian houses over an alleged desecration of the Quran in Punjab province.

Archbishop Benny Travas of Karachi organized a protest program at the city's Press Club and held a meeting with the right-wing religious Jamaat-e-Islami party on Aug. 18.

“We expressed our displeasure to the clerics,” Father Mario Rodrigues, rector of St. Patrick's High School in Karachi, the country's largest city, told UCA News after attending the meeting.

The riot and attacks on churches were the latest in a series of such incidents against the tiny Christian community that forms less than 2 percent of the 230 million population, mostly Muslims.

Following the violence, "the same old condemnations and visits" continue by politicians and government officials, Rodrigues said.

They also express solidarity and promise that justice will be done, he added.

“But, in reality, nothing materializes and all is forgotten,” the priest said.

The southern archdiocese has announced a fund-raising campaign on Aug. 20, a Sunday, for Christians whose houses were set on fire in Jaranwala in Punjab province on Aug. 16.

About 600 cross-wielding protestors held placards with “dacoit rule” and “state within a state” on Aug. 17 at the Karachi Press Club.

They demanded the release of all Christians, including Raja Umar and Rocky Masih, who were accused of blasphemy by defaming the Quran by fixing photos on the Islamic holy book.

The Christian Council Balochistan held a protest rally at the Press Club in Quetta, the most populous city in the southwestern province, bordering Iran and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan and the law even prescribes the death penalty for alleged offences.

Christians are frequently targeted with spurious blasphemy allegations, often to settle personal scores. As such, religious minorities in Pakistan are treated as second-class citizens.

“How long will we suffer? The state policy of siding with the majority has encouraged the mobs to attack and loot minority settlements on baseless accusations," Samina Mushtaq, a Christian woman activist.

She was addressing a two-hour protest, organized by the National Christian Party, a political outfit. She demanded the release of all Christians accused of blasphemy.

Addressing a press conference with Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairperson of the Pakistan Ulema Council (clerics' body) asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to punish the people who attacked the churches, looted and damaged Christian homes in Jaranwala.

Archbishop Joseph Arshad, president of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference, and Bishop Yousaf Sohan of Multan visited the damaged churches on Aug. 17 and joined the local Christians in offering prayers for peace.

More than 200 Christians wearing black arms bands held a protest rally for the second day in Lahore on Aug. 17 with the participation of inter-religious Rawadari Tehreek (movement for tolerance).

“We demand other bishops visit Jaranwala. Church-run schools should be closed countrywide. They will kill us if we don’t resist,” Mohsin Kashif Pasha, president of the youth wing of Sacred Heart Cathedral parish in Lahore, told UCA News.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Aug. 17 sought immediate restoration of all the damaged churches and Christian homes. Such incidents are anti-Islam and against the teachings of Prophet Mohammad, he said.

Police have registered a case against 34 persons and named 600 unknown persons under the Anti-Terrorism Act in connection with the attack on churches.

So far, 128 people have been arrested.

