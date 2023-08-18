News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings

A Catholic priest says nothing materializes though visiting politicians and government officials promise peace and justice

Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings

Protesters at the Lahore Press Club hold a photo of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan. Christians continued to protest across the nation against the burning of churches and vandalism of 300 Christian houses over an alleged desecration of the Quran in Punjab province. (Photo: Mohsin Kashif Pasha)   

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: August 18, 2023 12:56 PM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2023 01:10 PM GMT

Christians continued their protests across Pakistan, two days after mobs of radical Muslims burnt 21 churches and vandalized 300 Christian houses over an alleged desecration of the Quran in Punjab province. 

Archbishop Benny Travas of Karachi organized a protest program at the city's Press Club and held a meeting with the right-wing religious Jamaat-e-Islami party on Aug. 18. 

“We expressed our displeasure to the clerics,” Father Mario Rodrigues, rector of St. Patrick's High School in Karachi, the country's largest city, told UCA News after attending the meeting.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The riot and attacks on churches were the latest in a series of such incidents against the tiny Christian community that forms less than 2 percent of the 230 million population, mostly Muslims.  

Following the violence, "the same old condemnations and visits" continue by politicians and government officials, Rodrigues said.

They also express solidarity and promise that justice will be done, he added. 

“But, in reality, nothing materializes and all is forgotten,” the priest said.

The southern archdiocese has announced a fund-raising campaign on Aug. 20, a Sunday, for Christians whose houses were set on fire in Jaranwala in Punjab province on Aug. 16. 

About 600 cross-wielding protestors held placards with “dacoit rule” and “state within a state” on Aug. 17 at the Karachi Press Club.

They demanded the release of all Christians, including Raja Umar and Rocky Masih, who were accused of blasphemy by defaming the Quran by fixing photos on the Islamic holy book. 

The Christian Council Balochistan held a protest rally at the Press Club in Quetta, the most populous city in the southwestern province, bordering Iran and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. 

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan and the law even prescribes the death penalty for alleged offences.

Christians are frequently targeted with spurious blasphemy allegations, often to settle personal scores. As such, religious minorities in Pakistan are treated as second-class citizens. 

“How long will we suffer? The state policy of siding with the majority has encouraged the mobs to attack and loot minority settlements on baseless accusations," Samina Mushtaq, a Christian woman activist.

She was addressing a two-hour protest, organized by the National Christian Party, a political outfit. She demanded the release of all Christians accused of blasphemy. 

Addressing a press conference with Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairperson of the Pakistan Ulema Council (clerics' body) asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to punish the people who attacked the churches, looted and damaged Christian homes in Jaranwala.

Archbishop Joseph Arshad, president of the Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference, and Bishop Yousaf Sohan of Multan visited the damaged churches on Aug. 17 and joined the local Christians in offering prayers for peace. 

More than 200 Christians wearing black arms bands held a protest rally for the second day in Lahore on Aug. 17 with the participation of inter-religious Rawadari Tehreek (movement for tolerance). 

“We demand other bishops visit Jaranwala. Church-run schools should be closed countrywide. They will kill us if we don’t resist,” Mohsin Kashif Pasha, president of the youth wing of Sacred Heart Cathedral parish in Lahore, told UCA News. 

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Aug. 17 sought immediate restoration of all the damaged churches and Christian homes. Such incidents are anti-Islam and against the teachings of Prophet Mohammad, he said.

Police have registered a case against 34 persons and named 600 unknown persons under the Anti-Terrorism Act in connection with the attack on churches. 

So far, 128 people have been arrested. 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings Protests continue in Pakistan over church burnings
Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change Bangladeshi farmers pay price for climate change
Catholics seek probe into atrocities in Indonesia’s Papua Catholics seek probe into atrocities in Indonesia’s Papua
Catholics slam Sri Lanka prez for political speech at shrine Catholics slam Sri Lanka prez for political speech at shrine
3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India 3 pastors, 2 others arrested on 'conversion' charge in India
Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan Christian homes, churches torched in Pakistan
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bandung

Diocese of Bandung

Bandung diocese covers 19,255.75 square kilometers and includes the districts of Bandung, Garut, Indramayu, Karawang,

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Isabela

Territorial Prelature of Isabela

In a land area of 1,359 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers all the territories that constitute the

Read more
Diocese of Kengtung

Diocese of Kengtung

The diocesan territory covers 45, 856 square kilometers. The civil population is 925, 000 at the end of 2008 and the

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanning

Archdiocese of Nanning

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanning is an archdiocese located in the city

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.