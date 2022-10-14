News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Protesting Indian fishermen to study port impact

Upcoming international port endangers the future of thousands of fishermen in southern Kerala state

Protesting Indian fishermen to study port impact

Fisher people protesting against a port project which they say will destroy their lives and livelihood near Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the southern Indian state of Kerala state. (Photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 14, 2022 10:58 AM GMT

Updated: October 14, 2022 12:57 PM GMT

Fisherpeople protesting a multi-billion-dollar port project in southern India have announced plans to set up a seven-member committee to study the impact of the project on the coast of Kerala state.

The announcement came a week after the Kerala government formed an experts' committee to study the environmental and social impact of the Adani international seaport at Vizhinjam coast, near the capital Thiruvananthapuram.

“Our committee of eminent scientists will study the impact independently as the government did not include our representatives in its panel,” Father Eugine H Pereira, the general convener of the fishermen’s protest, told UCA News on Oct. 14.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The communist-led government announced its experts' committee to be headed by M D Kudale, former additional director of Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune, on Oct. 7.

Though the government has directed its panel to interact with the protesters before finalizing its report, the fishermen said they will not cooperate with the committee.

“We were promised that our representative will be included in the government’s committee. Our team will come out with its own findings,” Father Pereira said.

The priest alleged that without the fisherpeople's representative, the committee was likely to come up with a report that was favorable to the government and the private player involved in building the port.

“It’s clear because the state government backtracked from its promise” of including protesters' representatives in the government committee, Father Pereira added.

The affected fisher people under the leadership of bishops and priests from the Latin Catholic Archdiocese of Trivandrum have been protesting against the project since July 20.

The state government has so far ignored their demands which include suspending the project to study its environmental and social impact, rehabilitation of displaced people and employment for those who lost their livelihood, and compensation for all who suffered damage.

The protesting fishermen say some 500 fishermen have lost their houses due to increased coastal erosion since work on the project got underway in 2015.

The fishermen’s peaceful protest intensified after they refused to vacate the port site in defiance of an order issued by the district authorities in September.  

Even an order from the Kerala High Court directing that the tent erected by protestors on the road leading to the under-construction port site be immediately removed did not deter the fishermen.

“The court did not hear our side and passed the order, therefore, we will continue with our protest,” Father Pereira said.

The fishermen are planning protests in all the major towns of Thiruvananthapuram district on Oct. 17 followed by similar action across other 13 districts of the state on Oct. 19.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Asian Catholic bishops look to ‘renew and revitalize’ Asian Catholic bishops look to ‘renew and revitalize’
Community fridges stay on in post-pandemic Singapore Community fridges stay on in post-pandemic Singapore
Vietnam Redemptorist praised for devotion to ethnic folks Vietnam Redemptorist praised for devotion to ethnic folks
China intensifies crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang China intensifies crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang
Philippine welfare scheme offers no respite for poor Philippine welfare scheme offers no respite for poor
Protesting Indian fishermen to study port impact Protesting Indian fishermen to study port impact
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.