Protesting Indian fishermen hit with restraining order

Catholic fishers can protest but cannot obstruct work at controversial port site, says Kerala High Court

Protesting Indian fishermen hit with restraining order

Indian fishermen work on their nets in Kochi, southern Kerala state, in this file photo. (Photo by AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 02, 2022 08:17 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2022 08:33 AM GMT

An Indian court has issued a restraining order against Catholic fishermen protesting against a multi-billion dollar seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala and ordered the stepping up of security at the project site.

The Kerala High Court issued the order on Sept. 1 in response to a petition by Adani Vizhinjam Port and its contractors seeking police protection from alleged disruption to their work by the protesting fishermen and their families led by the Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum (Thiruvananthapuram).

Church officials, including bishops and priests, have vowed to intensify the protest until their demands including the protection of the fishermen's lives, livelihoods and rights are met.

The majority of the fishermen are Catholics belonging to the Latin archdiocese. They have been protesting at the under-construction port site since July 20.

The petitioner alleged the protests at the behest of Trivandrum Archdiocese led to the suspension of work on Aug. 16 and again on Aug. 19 after protesters broke through police barricades and the main gates at the site.

The court noted that the right to agitate or protest does not confer a right on the protesters to trespass or obstruct work at the project site and cause damage to public property.

"This protest is for our survival"

Justice Anu Sivaraman directed that the protest could go on peacefully and ordered the state government to ensure security at the project site, even if it was required to seek additional forces from the federal government.

Father Eugine H Pereira, vicar-general of Trivandrum Archdiocese later told the media: “We will continue our protest as the High Court has accepted our right to protest.”

He said the petitioner’s claim that the construction work was halted as a result of the protest was misleading. “We have never stopped the work. We, however, accept the court order. This protest is for our survival,” he added

Father Pereira also expressed the hope that a final ruling will reflect the plight of the fishermen who have lost everything including houses, land and livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the local Muslims Imam Council has pledged support for the fishermen’s struggle saying their demands were “legitimate and genuine.”

Some politicians have been accusing the Catholic Church of derailing development projects in the state as illustrated by its alleged incitement of fishermen to oppose the international port.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Aug. 30 agreed to set up a fresh team to study the impact of the project at Vizhinjam but refused to stop construction work.

The protesting fishermen and their families are in no mood to comprise and said “any compromise would mean nothing but our death.”

