Protesters told to remove tent at Indian port site

Kerala High Court wants all obstructions at controversial Vizhinjam port site removed before Oct. 25

Fisher people protest against a port project which they say will destroy their lives and livelihood near Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the southern Indian state of Kerala. (Photo: supplied)

The top court in the southern Indian state of Kerala has directed the provincial government to remove a tent and other obstructions erected by protesting fishermen at the under-construction Vizhinjam International Seaport.

The Kerala High Court on Oct. 19 said the order must be implemented and a compliance report filed at the next hearing of an ongoing contempt plea moved by the Adani Group, promoters of the project.

The order to remove the obstructions, which hindered entry at the project site, was passed on Sept 1 but the government had not taken any action fearing a backlash from the protesting fishermen.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct 25.

“We have been protesting peacefully despite provocations from different quarters,” said Father Eugine H Pereira, vicar-general of the Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum that is leading the fishermen’s protest since July 20.

The court had passed the order without taking into account the concerns of the protesters, the priest told UCA News on Oct 20.

“We will soon file a counter plea to appraise it of our concerns,” he added.

Meanwhile, a mob staged a rally recently seemingly on behalf of the Adani Group at the entrance of the port and even threatened to pull down the tent. They raised abusive slogans against the fishermen, Catholic priests and the Church, saying they were against development projects.

The protesters, however, said such threatening tactics will not work as their struggle was “for their livelihood.”

Father Pereira said they will not give up the struggle unless and until the government stops construction work for three months and conducts an environmental impact assessment of the project, rehabilitates those families who have lost their houses, and fulfills all other demands in their seven-point charter.

The Kerala government, according to the protesters, has not fulfilled any of their demands and has been merely issuing statements in the media expressing “concern for fishermen.”

Some 500 fishermen have reportedly lost their homes to coastal erosion caused by the port construction activity since 2015. They are also reportedly being stopped from fishing.

The protesting fishermen along with people from various walks, mostly local Catholics, staged demonstrations across the state on Oct. 19.

Earlier they blocked roads in their home district of Thiruvanthapuram on Oct. 17.

