Protesters ignore warnings as ASEAN summit begins

Biden arriving on Oct. 12, but Putin will not attend the gathering as Cambodia negotiates with Ukraine

A security official looks on ahead of the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh on Nov. 10. (Photo: Nhac Nguyen/AFP)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen launched the ASEAN leaders’ summit on Oct. 10 with protesters vowing to ignore a ban on demonstrations, and a note from Russian President Vladimir Putin that his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will lead his delegation to Phnom Penh.

What to do with Myanmar and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are expected to overshadow the meeting of regional leaders and dialogue partners, among others, who will also focus on post-Covid trade, a global economy beset by inflation and the disputed South China Sea.

Security is tight with 12,000 military and police personnel dispatched across the capital. Military helicopters are airborne and many of the major streets and boulevards are closed to the public after Phnom Penh City Hall ordered an end to all protests.

However, protestors involved with the long-running campaign at the NagaWorld casino, land disputes and the banned Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) have vowed to use the summit, and the arrival of United States President Joe Biden on Oct. 12, to highlight their plight.

Among them is prominent Christian activist and Khmer editor of the Bible, Theary Seng, who has gone on a hunger strike at Preah Vihear prison in Cambodia’s remote north. She recently lost an appeal against a six-year jail term.

“Theary is calling upon authorities to transfer her immediately back to Prey Sar Prison in Phnom Penh,” her US-based lawyer Jared Genser told UCA News.

“She is also demanding the same rights that other prisoners have but she has been repeatedly denied, including having weekly access to Church services and the ability to regularly make phone calls,” he added.

Six members of the Khmer Thavrak youth group have also begun a week-long fasting campaign in support of Theary Seng, who was jailed in a mass trial for her support of the CNRP and allegations its leader in exile Sam Rainsy was plotting to overthrow Hun Sen.

One source, who declined to be named and is close to the NagaWorld dispute, said trade unionists were invited by City Hall to discuss the arrangements for protests during the summit “but they didn’t go because they did not trust City Hall and feared that they would be arrested.”

“A letter basically saying that freedom of assembly still exists in Cambodia was sent and City Hall responded saying no protests would be allowed. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

Most leaders will arrive on Oct. 12, however, Putin will not attend after Hun Sen held online talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, when the prime minister said he hoped to visit Ukraine, send a team of deminers to the war-torn country and exchange ambassadors.

The Cambodian government said Lavrov would attend, adding Russia was also among the 18 members of the East Asia Summit – which includes Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and the United States –which will be held with ASEAN members at the leaders’ summit.

Putin also said he would not attend the G20 Summit in Bali next week.

