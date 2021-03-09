X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Protesters demand end to China's Uyghur persecution

Relatives of detained Muslims hold protests in Turkey and Kazakhstan on International Women's Day

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: March 09, 2021 02:48 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hun Sen says he will rule Cambodia 'until I want to stop'

Mar 6, 2021
2

Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass

Mar 8, 2021
3

UN urged to take collective action against Myanmar junta

Mar 6, 2021
4

Pope asks Christians to rebuild Iraq with spiritual legacy

Mar 8, 2021
5

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
6

Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88

Mar 8, 2021
7

Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam

Mar 7, 2021
8

Women turn grief into courage

Mar 8, 2021
9

Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator

Mar 8, 2021
10

Indonesia withdraws Protestant textbook after heresy claims

Mar 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Protesters demand end to China's Uyghur persecution

A Uyghur woman joins a protest near the Chinese consulate in Istanbul on March 8 as the Muslim minority demanded news of their relatives held in Xinjiang detention camps and expressed concern about the ratification of an extradition treaty between China and Turkey. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of ethnic Kazakh and Turkic Muslim protesters joined dozens of Uyghur mothers, sisters and wives in street demonstrations in front of Chinese consulates in Almaty of Kazakhstan and Istanbul of Turkey on International Women’s Day to demand an end to China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims.

Most of the Uyghur protesters on March 8 had either lost their loved ones or fled their homes in China’s Xinjiang region, where thousands of Uyghur Muslims are detained in so-called detention and education camps, reported Bitter Winter, a website on religious liberty and human rights.

Halida Akhytkhan said she lost her entire family in China’s crackdown on Uyghurs in 2018. She fled to Kazakhstan after Chinese authorities arrested three of her sons and their wives and put them into camps. They were sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges of separatism and religious extremism. 

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Gulbaran Omirali said the 23-year-old son of her brother was arrested simply for performing an Islamic prayer while facing the holy shrine of Kaaba in Mecca. He was arrested in 2018 and jailed for 15 years.

Bikamal Kaken, wife of Alimhazi Mukhay, said she had not seen her husband in four years and does not know if he is alive. Mukhay was sentenced to nine years in prison for allegedly planning to flee to Kazakhstan with his family.

Mukhay’s little daughter pleaded with the president of Kazakhstan to help the family to bring her father home.

Kumishan Baban, sister of popular singer and composer Kalysbek Baban, said her brother and his wife were detained in 2015 but were released later. He was again arrested in December 2019 and remains in jail.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Protests were also held in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city.

Gulaisha Oralbay joined the protest with her daughter Malika to call for release of two sisters and one brother imprisoned in an education camp in Xinjiang. Her brother Dilshat Oralbay, an award-winning author and translator, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Human rights groups say China’s communist government has been carrying out a genocidal pogrom to crush mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs and other minorities in and around Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region since 2014.

Related News

The systematic persecution is the culmination of longstanding Chinese-Uyghur conflict amid an active insurgency.

Rights watchdogs estimate that about one million Muslims, mostly Uyghurs, are detained in secretive detention camps in Xinjiang where they face brutal oppression including forced abortion, forced sterilization, forced birth control, rape, forced labor, torture, internment, brainwashing and killings.

Various Western nations including the United States have strongly condemned China’s persecution and termed it genocide.

In his 2020 book Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future, Pope Francis mentioned “poor Uyghurs” as “persecuted people,” triggering a backlash from Chinese authorities.

Also Read

Radio drama on St. Andrew Kim a big hit in South Korea
Radio drama on St. Andrew Kim a big hit in South Korea
Father Simon Lee: With love from Korea to Mongolia
Father Simon Lee: With love from Korea to Mongolia
Korean diocese launches ecological movement
Korean diocese launches ecological movement
Protesters chant ‘Free Hong Kong!’
Protesters chant ‘Free Hong Kong!’
Protests outside Hong Kong court where 47 face conspiracy case
Protests outside Hong Kong court where 47 face conspiracy case
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Latest News

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Five Christians get bail a month after arrest for conversion in India
Mar 9, 2021
Hun Sen tells Cambodians to stay home amid Covid spike
Mar 9, 2021
Radio drama on St. Andrew Kim a big hit in South Korea
Mar 9, 2021
Slaying of nine Filipino activists sparks outrage
Mar 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Mar 9, 2021
Women turn grief into courage
Mar 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Mar 7, 2021
Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021

Features

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan
Mar 9, 2021
Vietnamese bishop fosters devotion to Divine Mercy
Mar 8, 2021
Covid-19 death highlights mistreatment of Pakistan's transgender people
Mar 8, 2021
'A heavy cross means abundant blessings'
Mar 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis inflight press briefing en route from Iraq

Pope Francis' in-flight press briefing en route from Iraq
Saudi center for dialogue with religions leaves Vienna

Saudi center for dialogue with religions leaves Vienna
Pope Francis sowed seeds of respect unity and hope in Iraq

Pope Francis sowed seeds of respect, unity and hope in Iraq
Iraq must now implement reforms that favor reconciliation

Iraq must now implement reforms that favor reconciliation
Tanzania has lost 25 Catholic priests 60 nuns to COVID19 in past two months

Tanzania has lost 25 Catholic priests, 60 nuns to COVID-19 in past two months
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 9 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 9 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, may I never stray from Your path

Lord, may I never stray from Your path
Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father

Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father
Forty Martyrs of Armenia | Saint of the Day

Forty Martyrs of Armenia | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.