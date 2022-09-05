News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Protestant seminarian charged with rape in Indonesia

The suspect allegedly committed the crimes against six minor students of a Sunday School between March 2021 and this year

This picture taken on May 5, 2016, shows an Indonesian policeman bringing a masked underage suspect in the gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl for a meeting with the Indonesian Minister of Women Empowerment and Children Protection Yohana Yembise in Curup, Bengkulu. Indonesian activists had called for the government to urgently strengthen laws against sexual violence after the brutal gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl sparked outrage

This picture taken on May 5, 2016, shows an Indonesian policeman bringing a masked underage suspect in the gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl for a meeting with the Indonesian Minister of Women Empowerment and Children Protection Yohana Yembise in Curup, Bengkulu. Indonesian activists had called for the government to urgently strengthen laws against sexual violence after the brutal gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl sparked outrage. (Photo: AFP)

Katharina Reny Lestari

By Katharina Reny Lestari

Published: September 05, 2022 11:08 AM GMT

Updated: September 05, 2022 11:21 AM GMT

A Protestant seminarian in Indonesia’s Catholic-majority province of East Nusa Tenggara has been arrested following complaints of raping six girls aged between 15-16.

Police arrested the 36-year-old seminarian in the provincial capital of Kupang during the weekend and named him a suspect in the rape case, a police official said. His name was not disclosed.

Yames Jems Mbau, an official with the Criminal Investigation Unit told UCA News on Sept. 5 that the seminarian was arrested following complaints from the victims’ families.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

He said the suspect repeated the crime several times between May 2021 and March this year in the complex of the Evangelical Church in Timor (GMIT) located in Waisika village.

The suspect was serving as an assistant minister at the church. 

Mbau also said the suspect videotaped the crime and used it to blackmail the victims, all Sunday School students.

The suspect faces the death penalty if found guilty, he said.

“We denounce the crime. Based on the information we received, there are more than six victims,” said Kalfin Romelus Karbeka, head of the Kalabahi chapter of the Indonesian Protestant University Students Movement, told UCA News.

“What he did is cruel. It destroys the future of the victims, who are still junior and senior high school students. They surely experience long-lasting psychological harm.”

He said his group will work together with some other groups to provide the victims with a trauma healing program. 

“We will do our best to help the victims,” he said.

The Synod Assembly of GMIT has issued a statement on its website to announce that the ordination of the seminarian has been postponed “because we pay attention to the protection of the victims and their psychological harm.”

“We have sent two psychologists and a legal assistant from the GMIT’s Home for Hope to provide the victims with a trauma healing program,” the statement reads.

“We also call on local police to conduct a thorough investigation into the case and to make sure that the legal process is fair enough,” it added.

Meanwhile, Azas Tigor Nainggolan, a Catholic lawyer who deals with cases of sexual violence against children, said the lack of a monitoring system contributed to such cases.

“A monitoring system must be built by each religious institution,” he said.

He agreed that the suspect must be handed an exemplary harsh sentence. 

“Even chemical castration can be added,” he asserted.

This is, however, not the first case of sexual violence against minors involving a Christian in Indonesia.

In January last year, a court sentenced Syahril Marbun, a liturgical coordinator at St. Herculanus Catholic Church in Depok, West Java province, to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting two altar boys.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Protestant seminarian charged with rape in Indonesia Protestant seminarian charged with rape in Indonesia
Future uncertain for Pakistan’s blasphemy victims Future uncertain for Pakistan’s blasphemy victims
Marcos urged to resolve Veloso case during Indonesia trip Marcos urged to resolve Veloso case during Indonesia trip
Church warns over fake donation for Filipino priest Church warns over fake donation for Filipino priest
Indian Christians welcome top court’s move on persecution Indian Christians welcome top court’s move on persecution
China jails Tibetan monks for Dalai Lama photos China jails Tibetan monks for Dalai Lama photos
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope Francis takes control of the Order of Malta

Pope Francis takes control of the Order of Malta

The pope has promulgated a new constitution for the Order of Malta and replaced its leaders, hoping to stop infighting and bring about a reform that some members are contesting

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.