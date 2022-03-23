India

Protestant minister killed by outlawed Maoists in India

Shocked Christians have sought protection for Pastor Yalam Shankar's family in Maoist-infested area of Chhattisgarh state

Members of security forces carry the coffin of a colleague killed in a gun battle with outlawed Maoist rebels in Bijapur district of India’s Chhattisgarh state on April 4, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 23, 2022 10:04 AM GMT

Christians are concerned for the security of the family of a Protestant minister who was brutally stabbed to death by outlawed Maoist rebels in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

The bloodsoaked body of Pastor Yalam Shankar, who was in his fifties, was found in the Maoist-infested South Bastar forests in Bijapur district on March 17.

Local news outlets quoted a statement from the Maoists claiming responsibility for the killing and alleging the deceased pastor was a police informer working against the interests of the outlawed rebels since 2018 in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Madded police station.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Stay up to date Don't miss out on the latest News

The armed outlaws reportedly forced their way into Pastor Shankar’s house and dragged him out before stabbing him to death. They justified their action by saying the pastor was warned many times in the past but to no avail.

Police denied the Maoists' claim that the pastor was their informer but the incident shocked the Christian community in Chhattisgarh.

“We are shocked to know about the murder of the pastor,” said Guruvinder Singh Chadda, president of Akhil Bharati Isai Samudaya Adhikar Sangathan, an organization working for the welfare of Christians in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh has been ruled for the past three and a half years by the Congress party, which claims to have reduced the influence of Maoists who believe in a form of communism developed by Mao Tse Tung

He said the organization had sought police protection for Pastor Shankar’s family as the Maoist rebels had warned that they would slay others betraying them in a similar manner, in full public to send out a strong message against joining hands with the police.

“We also appealed the government to provide an ex gratia compensation of US$2.5 million to the family of the pastor besides proper police protection,” Chadda, a Catholic, told UCA News on March 22.

Chadda, who refused to disclose any details of the family members of the deceased pastor in case it put them in danger, said he was now planning to call on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to ensure the family gets the payment at the earliest besides a government job for one member to help them survive.

Chhattisgarh has been ruled for the past three and a half years by the Congress party, which claims to have reduced the influence of Maoists who believe in a form of communism developed by Mao Tse Tung.

Maoists are not known to trouble Christians and their institutions inside the forested areas of Bastar divided into Bijapur and Sukma districts. Instead, it is the pro-Hindutva outfits that target the minority community alleging their involvement in religious conversions.

In 2021, the central state reported 91 incidents of attacks against Christians who make up less than 2 percent of the close to 30 million people

Latest News