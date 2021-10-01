X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Protestant Christians pray for China's communist martyrs

Chinese authorities ordered Christians to pray for communist martyrs while they are banned from honoring their own

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 01, 2021 06:51 AM GMT

Updated: October 01, 2021 07:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
3

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
4

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
5

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
7

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
8

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
9

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
10

Dalit Christians fear for their lives in eastern India

Sep 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Protestant Christians pray for China's communist martyrs

Protestant Christians from the state-sanctioned Three-Self Church in Taiyuan city in Shanxi province of China pray at the Heroic Revolutionary Martyrs Memorial Tower. (Photo: Weibo/Bitter Winter)

A group of Protestant Christians in northern China have prayed at a memorial shrine dedicated to communist martyrs following an order from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

An undated picture on Chinese microblogging site Weibo shows the Christians led by Pastor Zhang Enlai, a leader of the state-sanctioned Three-Self Church in Taiyuan city in Shanxi province, praying at the Heroic Revolutionary Martyrs Memorial Tower in Wenying Park, Bitter Winter reported on Sept. 28.

The shrine, inaugurated in 1951, honors communist soldiers who died during the resistance war against Japanese occupation forces. The inscription on the shrine — “Long Live the Martyrs!” — was signed by Mao Zedong, the founding father of communist China.

The Chinese regime categorically bans Christians from honoring their own martyrs and praying to them.

The event in Taiyuan city is one of a series of Protestant activities ordered by the CCP to eulogize communist heroes on the 76th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan’s imperial forces.

Following the CCP’s 100th founding anniversary in July, a directive was sent to all Three-Self churches “to organize peace prayer worship activities to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese aggression and the world anti-fascist war.”

Without the sacrifices of the older generation of revolutionaries, there would be no stable and peaceful religious life today

“Local churches and congregations may, according to the actual local situation, carry out relevant peace prayer activities in a small and decentralized form, in line with the local requirements for prevention and control of the new Covid epidemic, to further promote the fine tradition of patriotism and love of religion and to demonstrate the good image of peace-loving Christianity in China,” the directive said.

In line with the order, members of the Theological Seminary in Fujian were invited to attend a celebration to pay tribute to communist martyrs and to pray for the intercession of “Jesus, the King of Peace” for the “peaceful reunification” of China.

The word “reunification” indirectly refers to Taiwan, which Beijing considers as a breakaway province and has threatened to annex militarily. Independent and democratic Taiwan has never officially declared independence. It maintains diplomatic ties with 14 countries and the Vatican, with the US as one of its main allies.

Meanwhile, Pastor Zhang said the Christians visited the shrine to learn how to “cultivate the love of the party, the country and socialism, and actively practice the core values ​​of socialism,” Bitter Winter reported. 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The pastor disregarded the persecution of Christians and other religious groups in China and claimed Christians live a “happy and peaceful life,” adding that they should be grateful to the CCP for granting this favor to them “with the blood of countless revolutionary martyrs.”

“Without the sacrifices of the older generation of revolutionaries, there would be no stable and peaceful religious life today,” he said. 

Five religions have legal status in officially atheist China — Protestantism, Catholicism, Buddhism, Islam and Taoism. The authorities have strictly controlled state-sanctioned religious groups and persecuted those adhering allegiance to unrecognized groups such as the Church of Almighty God and Falun Gong.

The 2018 regulations on religious affairs have been strictly enforced to intensify the crackdown on religious groups, especially Christians. Since then, hundreds of churches and church-based charities including Catholic-run orphanages have been shut down on allegations of operating illegally or violating rules by “indoctrinating people with religion.”

Another oppressive policy, Sinicization, aims to impose strict rules on societies and institutions based on the core values of socialism, autonomy and supporting the leadership of the CCP.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

China's National Day is no cause for celebration
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Japan's ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM
Japan's ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
China clamps down on pop culture in bid to control youth
China clamps down on pop culture in bid to control youth
Tokyo churches to maintain pandemic rules after emergency
Tokyo churches to maintain pandemic rules after emergency
Concern over Chinese film dropping 'Moses' from title
Concern over Chinese film dropping 'Moses' from title
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Oct 1, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Oct 1, 2021
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Oct 1, 2021
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Oct 1, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Catholic medics do God's work on the Covid-19 front line
Sep 30, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021

Features

A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The popes dance with women in the Church

The pope's dance with women in the Church
Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating

Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating
We have messed up Earth

We have messed up Earth
Why seminaries today must change

Why seminaries today must change
Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia

Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.