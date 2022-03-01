X
Thailand

Protest calls for end to workers' exploitation in Thailand

Rally highlights lack of fair treatment and decent wages for workers in one of the world's most unequal societies

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: March 01, 2022 04:48 AM GMT

Updated: March 01, 2022 04:57 AM GMT

Protest calls for end to workers' exploitation in Thailand

A stray dog runs past a slum community along railroad tracks in downtown Bangkok. Thailand is one of the world’s most unequal nations. (Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP)

Hundreds of young Thais have protested for workers’ rights in central Bangkok, saying the Southeast Asian nation’s exploitative capitalist system is preventing low-income earners from progressing in society.

The activists gathered outside a cultural center in the heart of the city on Feb. 27 during an hours-long, street fair-style event that featured street art, speakers and educational booths as groups of police officers kept watch from the perimeters.

In emotional speeches, activists decried the hierarchical economic system in Thailand, one of the world’s most unequal nations, and called for increased rights for members of the working class.

“In Thailand, if you are a working man or woman, your chances of moving up the social ladder are very limited because often you can never make enough money as an employee,” Sudarat Thongdee, a woman who was handing out leaflets, told a UCA News reporter.

“The minimum wage [336 baht or around US$10 a day] is not enough to live on. Everything is becoming more expensive and less affordable for poor people.”

The Ministry of Labor is reportedly considering increasing the minimum wage to 492 baht ($15) a day to help low-income earners make ends meet in the face of rising costs in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic that has battered Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy.

Thailand is an oligarchy of the rich where a few families like the Chearavanont clan own almost everything

Other activists at the event criticized the unfair economic system whereby the top 1 percent of the population owns more than two-thirds of the nation’s wealth.

“Thailand is an oligarchy of the rich where a few families like the Chearavanont clan own almost everything,” an activist told UCA News, referring to the Sino-Thai family, one of the wealthiest in Asia, behind Thailand’s monolithic CP Group.

The family-owned business conglomerate has extensive holdings in Thailand, including a major telecommunications company, a nationwide chain of convenience stores, supermarket chains and seafood processing plants, among many other businesses.

Among other issues raised at the protest was a drive to legalize sex work in Thailand, where prostitution is technically illegal yet the sex industry has long been prominent.

Hundreds of thousands of Thais are employed in various forms of sex work from go-go bars to massage parlors in Bangkok and elsewhere around Thailand, according to experts.

“Sex workers are professionals just like other professionals such as teachers or doctors,” said a young woman who helped out at a booth where informational materials were being distributed with the aim of calling for the legalization of sex work.

“If someone chooses to make a living from this industry, it’s their choice and we should respect it. The government ignores this issue, but sex workers need rights like everyone else.”

Other activists called for rights for migrant workers and other disadvantaged laborers who often face various forms of exploitation in Thailand.

In a just society, they said, all workers would receive fair treatment and decent wages.  

