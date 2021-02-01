X
Indonesia

Protect Indonesian society, largest Muslim group told

Cardinal Suharyo marks Nahdlatul Ulama's 95th anniversary by calling on it to shape a stronger and fairer society

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Updated: February 01, 2021 06:03 AM GMT
Protect Indonesian society, largest Muslim group told

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo speaks during an event livestreamed on YouTube to celebrate the 95th anniversary of Nahdlatul Ulama, the largest moderate Islamic organization in Indonesia. (Photo: NU’s YouTube channel)

Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Jakarta has called on Indonesia’s largest moderate Islamic organization to be a “guardian of the state” by promoting a stronger and fairer society.

His comment came in a message during a discussion livestreamed on YouTube two days before Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) celebrated its 95th anniversary on Jan. 31.

“I believe that one of several ways to protect the nation is to strengthen society. And I believe that the big family that is NU can lead the way in achieving this,” he said.

Established in 1926, the organization has more than 90 million members.

“NU can and should produce figures who can uphold the three main pillars of a civilized society — the common good, fairness and responsibility,” Cardinal Suharyo said.

Cardinal Suharyo, who is chairman of the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference (KWI), pointed to the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together” signed in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4, 2019, by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar.

“The document highlights many challenges which must be faced together … by all human beings. Issues related to humanity must be faced together in spite of religious differences. If we can do this, a true civil society can be achieved,” he said.

All Indonesian citizens, he said, “hopes the NU family can play a significant role in protecting the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia” amid friction between religious groups.

“This is the challenge facing NU now,” he said, referring to hardline groups within Indonesia looking to undermine its secular ideology.

NU chairman Said Aqil Siradj said his organization must fight for justice for all Indonesian people in his address to mark its anniversary.

“Let us stand up for justice because many people still face oppression, many people still live in poverty, and many people still cannot enjoy their rights. Let us stand by the small people who still need our help,” he said.

In a statement seen by UCA News, Reverend Gomar Gultom, general chairman of the Communion of Churches in Indonesia — the largest organization of Christian churches in Indonesia — thanked NU for its contributions in opposing extremism.

“Our nation is indebted to NU for its significant role in promoting the tolerance and fraternity that have helped shape Indonesia, which upholds the values of Pancasila,” he said.

Pancasila, or five principles, refers to the national ideology that stipulates belief in one God, a just and civilized society, a united Indonesia, democracy guided by consensus, and social justice for all citizens.

“NU is deeply rooted in these principles and has been proven effective in countering those that seek to destroy diversity,” the Protestant pastor said.

