News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Proper use of AI requires human wisdom, pope says

In his message for the 58th World Day of Social Communications, Pope Francis urged humanity to cultivate wisdom of the heart

Pope Francis delivers his speech during the weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican on Jan. 24

Pope Francis delivers his speech during the weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican on Jan. 24. (Photo: AFP)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: January 25, 2024 05:29 AM GMT

Updated: January 25, 2024 05:32 AM GMT

While artificial intelligence can be a formidable tool to facilitate communication and exchange information, it cannot provide the uniquely human wisdom needed to promote the good of people and their communities, Pope Francis said.

"No doubt, machines possess a limitlessly greater capacity than human beings for storing and correlating data, but human beings alone are capable of making sense of that data," the pope wrote in his message for World Communications Day, which will be celebrated May 12.

Using artificial intelligence for the good of humanity is "not simply a matter of making machines appear more human, but of awakening humanity from the slumber induced by the illusion of omnipotence, based on the belief that we are completely autonomous and self-referential subjects, detached from all social bonds and forgetful of our status as creatures," the pope said.

The theme for the 2024 world day is "Artificial Intelligence and the Wisdom of the Heart: Toward a Fully Human Communication." Pope Francis also dedicated his message for the church's celebration of World Day of Peace Jan. 1 to "Artificial Intelligence and Peace."

The pope's message was released Jan. 24, the feast of St. Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists.

"At this time in history which risks becoming rich in technology and poor in humanity, our reflections must begin with the human heart," he wrote. "Only by adopting a spiritual way of viewing reality, only by recovering a wisdom of the heart, can we confront and interpret the newness of our time and rediscover the path to a fully human communication."

"Such wisdom cannot be sought from machines," the pope added.

Artificial intelligence systems can make knowledge from the past more accessible or connect people who do not share a common language, but it is also a source of "cognitive pollution" that produces partially or entirely false narratives that are broadcast as truth, he said.

The pope warned against the danger of fake news and deepfakes -- the intentional manipulation of one's likeness using generative technology -- noting that he, too, has been subjected to the phenomenon.

In March 2023, Pope Francis was the subject of an AI-produced image which showed him in a white puffer jacket by luxury fashion brand Balenciaga. The image went viral on Twitter (now known as X) with the original post receiving more than 20 million views. The comments made clear that many people thought the image was real.

The pope also expressed concern over the current development of algorithms, which he said "are not neutral."

Societies need to act "preventatively" and establish regulations for algorithm use "to forestall harmful, discriminatory and socially unjust effects of the use of systems of artificial intelligence and to combat their misuse for the purpose of reducing pluralism, polarizing public opinion or creating forms of groupthink," he said.

Pope Francis also said that with its potential to imprison people in echo chambers online, artificial intelligence could work against the "complex, multiethnic, pluralistic, multireligious and multicultural society" that humanity is challenged to form.

Artificial intelligence, he said, also is being used to fuel the "parallel war" of disinformation being fought on top of armed combat, and he said that only through "direct contact with the suffering of children, women and men, can we come to appreciate the absurdity of wars."

In addition, the pope said AI can "make a positive contribution to the communications sector, provided it does not eliminate the role of journalism on the ground but serves to support it."

Pope Francis ended his message listing various questions still to be considered in the development of artificial intelligence, including: "How do we make it clear whether an image or video is portraying an event or simulating it? How do we prevent sources from being reduced to one alone, thus fostering a single approach, developed on the basis of an algorithm?"

"The answers we give to these and other questions will determine if artificial intelligence will end up creating new castes based on access to information and thus giving rise to new forms of exploitation and inequality," he wrote.

Whether or not humanity develops a greater awareness of the "epochal change that we are experiencing," he said, will determine if artificial intelligence becomes "a new form of slavery" in which "a select few can condition the through of others," or a means of freedom by which "all people can participate in the development of thought."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Haiti bishops appeal for release of kidnapped religious sisters Haiti bishops appeal for release of kidnapped religious sisters
Vatican releases procedure, protections for whistleblowers Vatican releases procedure, protections for whistleblowers
Proper use of AI requires human wisdom, pope says Proper use of AI requires human wisdom, pope says
Activists decry 'glaring injustice' after Iran hangs protester Activists decry 'glaring injustice' after Iran hangs protester
Global outrage as UN shelter hit by deadly shelling in south Gaza Global outrage as UN shelter hit by deadly shelling in south Gaza
Christians need to rethink mission in ‘new India' Christians need to rethink mission in ‘new India'
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Cebu

Archdiocese of Cebu

In a land area of 5,088.4 square kilometers, the Archdiocese of Cebu covers the whole civil province of Cebu. This

Read more
Diocese of Hyderabad

Diocese of Hyderabad

The Dioceses comprises the entire southern Sindh province, except the Karachi metropolis. With an area of 137,386

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Marawi

Territorial Prelature of Marawi

Geographically, the prelature is situated in North Central Mindanao. It consists of Marawi City, the whole province of

Read more
Diocese of Kangding

Diocese of Kangding

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Kangding/ Kanting is a Latin diocese in the Ecclesiastical

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.