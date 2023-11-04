News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Promotion of tainted police officers opposed in Sri Lanka

Nilantha Jayawardena and Deshabandu Tennakoon were both indicted by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attacks

Hundreds of rights activists including priests and nuns hold a demonstration to pressure the government to arrest the masterminds behind the Easter Sunday attacks in Negombo on July 21, 2021

Hundreds of rights activists including priests and nuns hold a demonstration to pressure the government to arrest the masterminds behind the Easter Sunday attacks in Negombo on July 21, 2021. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 04, 2023 04:45 AM GMT

Updated: November 04, 2023 05:22 AM GMT

Christian groups and rights organizations in Sri Lanka have objected to the likely promotion of two police officials, indicted by a probe into the Easter Sunday bombings, to the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Nilantha Jayawardena and Deshabandu Tennakoon, who currently hold the rank of senior deputy inspector general of police, are reportedly in the race to succeed IGP C.D Wickramaratne, whose term ended on Nov. 2.

The likely promotion of either of the tainted officers to the post is being opposed through a petition signed by the Oblate priests-run Centre for Society and Religion and Catholic Lay Scholars Collective, among other organizations.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Nov. 2 petition has been addressed to the parliament speaker, opposition leader and the Constitutional Council on Nov. 2.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said no name has been sent yet to the Constitutional Council regarding the appointment of a new IGP.

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to meet to decide on the post on Nov. 9.

However, rights activists said the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Easter Attacks has indicted both Jayawardena and Tennakoon.

The report of the Commission of Inquiry “stated that Nilantha Jayawardena is criminally responsible for his actions and omissions.” It even recommended the Attorney General to consider filing a criminal case against him under the appropriate provisions of the penal code, rights activists said.

They further pointed out that Jayawardena has been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay 75 million rupees (US$227,567) as compensation to the Easter Sunday victims.

"Therefore, he is a person who should become an accused in a criminal case and people are of the opinion that he is not at all fit to be the IGP in the country," they said.

Tennakoon is also accused of “failing to perform his duties” during the Easter attacks, while also being implicated in the attack on peaceful anti-government protesters at the Galle Face Green in capital Colombo in May 2022.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered the Attorney General to file a detailed report on the disciplinary measures taken so far against Jayawardena for paying up only 4.1 million rupees out of the 75 million rupees compensation for the Easter attack victims. The report is to be filed before Dec. 30.

A lawyer representing Jayawardena told the court that “his client has received only 21 million rupees as salary during his police career,” indicating his inability to pay the entire amount.

Besides the police officer, a former president, top defense ministry and intelligence officials were to pay compensation totaling 310 million rupees (some US$980,000) as ordered by the country’s top court.

Former president Maithripala Sirisena was to pay 100 million rupees and others to pay a total of 210 million rupees from their personal funds.

However, Sirisena has requested a period of ten years to pay the compensation while the others also have defaulted on their payments.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Abuse charges against US ecclesial movement leader deemed credible Abuse charges against US ecclesial movement leader deemed credible
Vatican confirms papal trip for Dubai climate conference Vatican confirms papal trip for Dubai climate conference
Ethnic minorities claim gains in Myanmar offensive Ethnic minorities claim gains in Myanmar offensive
At least 119 dead as earthquake jolts Nepal At least 119 dead as earthquake jolts Nepal
Jesus loves those who put their trust in him, pope says Jesus loves those who put their trust in him, pope says
Promotion of tainted police officers opposed in Sri Lanka Promotion of tainted police officers opposed in Sri Lanka
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bandung

Diocese of Bandung

Bandung diocese covers 19,255.75 square kilometers and includes the districts of Bandung, Garut, Indramayu, Karawang,

Read more
Archdiocese of Jinan

Archdiocese of Jinan

Jinan Diocese covers 7 cities, 3 counties and manages 1 county city including: Shizhong District, Lixia District,

Read more
Diocese of Quilon

Diocese of Quilon

In a land area of 1,950 square kilometres, the diocese of Quilon comprises major part of the civil district of Kollam,

Read more
Diocese of Yinchuan

Diocese of Yinchuan

In a land area of approximately 340,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.