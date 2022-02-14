X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Prominent Indians call for repeal of anti-conversion laws

Religious conversions are used as a pretext to attack Christians despite their declining numbers, says Ram Puniyani

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: February 14, 2022 09:45 AM GMT

Updated: February 14, 2022 10:18 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Sounding the alarm on China, but is Rome listening?

Feb 12, 2022
2

Vatican scoffs at Taiwan, Hong Kong pullout rumors

Feb 11, 2022
3

Re-imagining the Church in India

Feb 11, 2022
4

Christian group demands release of jailed Pakistani Hindu

Feb 11, 2022
5

Global campaign demands ouster of Indian bishop

Feb 11, 2022
6

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Feb 11, 2022
7

UN seeks answers over Papua human rights abuses

Feb 15, 2022
8

Caritas and Cambodia join to manage natural disasters

Feb 11, 2022
9

UN refugee who threw sandal at Hun Sen billboard freed from jail

Feb 14, 2022
10

Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations

Feb 14, 2022
Support UCA News
Prominent Indians call for repeal of anti-conversion laws

A woman looks on as she participates with Christians in a special 'Prayer for our Country' organized to celebrate India's Republic Day at the Union Chapel in Kolkata on Jan. 26, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Prominent Indian citizens including Christians have demanded a repeal of all anti-conversion laws in the country even as the southern state of Karnataka prepared to set the seal on its law to prevent religious conversions.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, which was passed by the legislative assembly on Dec. 24, 2021, is likely to be tabled before the upper house for its approval later this month.

“Wherever the anti-conversion law, ironically officially called the Freedom of Religion Act, was passed, it became a justification for the persecution of minorities and other marginalized identities,” said the petition initiated by the National Solidarity Forum (NSF), a network of groups and individuals formed in response to the anti-Christian Kandhamal riots in 2007-08.

“The attacks on minorities grew sharply in recent years since this law was used as a weapon targeting the dignity of Christians and Muslims, particularly belonging to Dalits, Adivasis and women,” added the petition addressed to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

The signatories included Margaret Alva, former governor of Goa, Gujarat and Uttarakhand; Admiral L. Ramdas, former chief of the Indian navy; Mallika Sarabhai, danseuse and choreographer; Medha Patkar, social activist; Mani Shankar Aiyar, a Congress leader; and Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore.

The petition called for joining hands to defend the values enshrined in the Indian constitution and protection of human rights of minorities and other marginalized sections in India.

The law disrespects women and places restrictions for a woman to choose her partner. It is conceived with a notion that women in India are not in a position to think on their own 

NSF convener and social activist Ram Punyani said there have been scattered and sporadic attacks on Christians across India under the pretext of alleged religious conversions by force, fraud, coercion or allurement even though the census shows a decline in the percentage of Christians from 2.6 percent in 1971 to 2.3 percent in 2011.

These anti-conversion laws were an attempt to intimidate the Christian community, he said.

Margaret Alva appealed to the NSF to intensify efforts to dissuade the Karnataka government from passing this anti-conversion bill. “I request you to sign this appeal to withdraw the anti-Christian bill and such laws in other states of the country,” she urged Indians of all hues.

John Dayal, a human rights activist and a founder member of the NSF, said anti-conversion laws were not affecting Christians alone but were also meant to further persecute Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and women in India.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The law was “meant to strengthen religious conflicts and majoritarian nationalism in India. Moreover, it infantilizes the poor and gives the state power over matters that are deeply personal,” said Brinnelle D’Souza, a health expert.

“The law disrespects women and places restrictions for a woman to choose her partner. It is conceived with a notion that women in India are not in a position to think on their own and act on their own. This law is highly patriarchal. It is not acceptable,” said Vidya Dinkar, a human rights activist and a core team member of NSF.

The Karnataka bill makes religious conversion a non-bailable and cognizable offense, with provisions for imprisonment between three to 10 years and fines up to  50,000 rupees.

Similar laws have been enacted or proposed in other Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, all ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, which also rules in Karnataka.

Christians make up 1.87 percent of Karnataka’s population of 68.4 million.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistani celebrity's brother acquitted of her 'honor killing'
Pakistani celebrity's brother acquitted of her 'honor killing'
Cardinal Ranjith condemns arrest of Sri Lankan activist
Cardinal Ranjith condemns arrest of Sri Lankan activist
Stirring the communal cauldron in India
Stirring the communal cauldron in India
Another mob lynching over blasphemy claims in Pakistan
Another mob lynching over blasphemy claims in Pakistan
Dalit Catholics struggle for representation in Indian Church
Dalit Catholics struggle for representation in Indian Church
Re-imagining the Church in India
Re-imagining the Church in India
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani celebrity's brother acquitted of her 'honor killing'
Feb 15, 2022
We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril
Feb 15, 2022
Cardinal Ranjith condemns arrest of Sri Lankan activist
Feb 15, 2022
14 Muslim separatists surrender to Philippine govt
Feb 15, 2022
New bishop ordained in Vietnam's Hung Hoa Diocese
Feb 15, 2022
UN reaches out to Chinese Christians stranded in South Korea
Feb 15, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

We ignore pope's 'throwaway culture' warning at our peril
Feb 15, 2022
Stirring the communal cauldron in India
Feb 15, 2022
Memories and prayers ease pandemic desolations
Feb 14, 2022
Forgiving enemies for love
Feb 14, 2022
Letter from Rome: Separating the men from the boys
Feb 14, 2022

Features

Crackdown threats hang over Cambodia's local elections
Feb 15, 2022
South Korean poll candidate goes virtual for votes
Feb 14, 2022
Valentine's Day signals recovery of Philippine motels
Feb 14, 2022
Finding love and happiness in Japan
Feb 11, 2022
What forces are fueling Myanmar’s terrible crisis?
Feb 10, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops offer blueprint for Guatemalas development

Catholic bishops offer blueprint for Guatemala’s development
Build Church without claiming privileges says new archbishop in Algiers

Build Church without claiming privileges, says new archbishop in Algiers
Pope boosts disciplinary section of Vatican doctrinal office

Pope boosts "disciplinary section" of Vatican doctrinal office
Jacques Hamel martyr and man of Vatican II

Jacques Hamel: martyr and man of Vatican II
Vatican cardinal pays tribute to Canadas liberal bishop Remi De Roo

Vatican cardinal pays tribute to Canada’s "liberal bishop" Remi De Roo
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.