Profit-at-all-costs is not a good model, pope says

Pope Francis meets with members of the Latin American Business Council attending an annual meeting in Rome
Pope Francis with Latin American business leaders. (Photo: Vatican Media)
Business leaders must fight the temptation to seek financial gain above all else and instead promote a "culture of encounter" that improves their balance sheet and the lives of their employees and communities at the same time, Pope Francis said.
"It is essential to approach work from a culture of encounter. The values of this culture can enable the world of business to defend itself from the shadows of evil that invade us when profit at all costs distorts our relationships, to the point of degrading or even enslaving people," the pope told business leaders from Latin America June 1.
The Latin American Business Council was holding its annual meeting in Rome on May 31-June 2 and used the opportunity to meet with a variety of Vatican officials to discuss social themes that, Pope Francis said, "affect us all, like work, migration, climate change and integral human development."
The culture of encounter, Pope Francis told them, is an expression of the search for the common good and it becomes concrete in "the many daily efforts and sacrifices that your companies make to get ahead and to train and update their workers, avoid conflicts and avoid the pain of letting someone go."
The pope prayed the business leaders would be inspired and strengthened by their faith as they "face the sea of the world and the storms that arise," helping one another and working to create a better world.
Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here.
Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them.
Share your comments
In a land area of 7,349 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Tokyo and Chiba
In a land area of approximately 21,473 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the city of Kunming, capital of
In a land area of 1,500 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers the entire civil district of Ernakulam and
St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...
Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...