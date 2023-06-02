News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Vatican City

Profit-at-all-costs is not a good model, pope says

Pope Francis meets with members of the Latin American Business Council attending an annual meeting in Rome

Pope Francis with Latin American business leaders

Pope Francis with Latin American business leaders. (Photo: Vatican Media)

OSV News

By OSV News

Published: June 02, 2023 05:48 AM GMT

Updated: June 02, 2023 05:51 AM GMT

Business leaders must fight the temptation to seek financial gain above all else and instead promote a "culture of encounter" that improves their balance sheet and the lives of their employees and communities at the same time, Pope Francis said.

"It is essential to approach work from a culture of encounter. The values of this culture can enable the world of business to defend itself from the shadows of evil that invade us when profit at all costs distorts our relationships, to the point of degrading or even enslaving people," the pope told business leaders from Latin America June 1.

The Latin American Business Council was holding its annual meeting in Rome on May 31-June 2 and used the opportunity to meet with a variety of Vatican officials to discuss social themes that, Pope Francis said, "affect us all, like work, migration, climate change and integral human development."

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The culture of encounter, Pope Francis told them, is an expression of the search for the common good and it becomes concrete in "the many daily efforts and sacrifices that your companies make to get ahead and to train and update their workers, avoid conflicts and avoid the pain of letting someone go."

The pope prayed the business leaders would be inspired and strengthened by their faith as they "face the sea of the world and the storms that arise," helping one another and working to create a better world.

Catholic Dioceses in Asia
