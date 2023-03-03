Probe sought into riots in Indonesia’s restive Papua province

An Indian Catholic nun, Sister Prasanna Devi, who inspired both Christians and Hindus with her ascetic way of life in a forest died in the western state of Gujarat.

She was 88 and for the past nine years, was living in the presbytery of the Junagadh parish as she had no one to take care of her. She had lived for over four decades in an isolated hut inside a dense forest at the nearby Girnar mountain range, among leopards, Asiatic Lions and other wild animals, until a fall in 2014 compelled her to leave.

Sister Prasanna Devi. (Photo supplied)

The nun had many Hindu and Jain followers who considered her a goddess and would address her as mother.

She was around 40 when she set up her own hermitage inside the forest and began to live alone, clad in saffron-colored clothes, a sign of renunciation among Hindu sages and ascetics.

Thousands of victims of a major fire in the Philippines were forced to beg on the streets due to lack of food and water at the evacuation centers. The victims alleged lack of government support and complained that the amount of aid including potable water and dried food was insufficient, forcing victims to compete with each other.

The fire in Davao City in Mindanao region engulfed about 1,200 houses last Saturday, leaving some 5,000 residents homeless. An electric spark from a socket was allegedly blamed for the accident.

Victims of the major fire in a coastal town along Piapi Boulevard in Davao City in Mindanao region seen here at a shelter camp. (Photo: Kint Sodinia)

The victims have been suffering from problems with ventilation, as the tents are erected beside each other with no electric plugs for fans. Some of the victims are accommodated in basketball courts and are exposed to hostile weather conditions.

Fire accidents are common in the Philippines. Local media reported that the country registers an average of 15,000 fire accidents, about 855 injuries, and 250 deaths every year.

A recent survey found that Catholicism is the most trusted religion in South Korea. This was revealed in the "2023 Korean Church Social Trust Survey" conducted this January by G&Com Research on behalf of the Christian Ethics Practice Movement among 1,000 men and women over 19 years of age.

About 21.4 percent of respondents had more trust in Catholicism in comparison to other religions in the country. Protestantism came second with 16.5 percent of respondents supporting it, while Buddhism occupied the third spot with 15.7 percent.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul Archdiocese celebrates a memorial Mass at Myeongdong Cathedral to mark the 112th death anniversary of Catholic patriot Ahn Jung-geun on March 26, 2022. (Photo; Seoul Archdiocese)

High-income respondents trusted Catholicism the most, while low-income respondents trusted Protestantism more. However, in comparison to the 2020 data, the overall reliability of religious groups had declined in the country.

According to official data, about 50 percent of Koreans follow no religion, some 15 percent follow Buddhism and about 30 percent follow Christianity, making it the most followed organized religion.

Japan is facing a demographic challenge amid an ongoing drop in birth rates. In 2022, about 800,000 less children were born, the lowest since 1899 when the country began recording the demographic data. The birth rate is 5.1 percent lower than the previous year and continues a seven-year decline.

Isozaki Yoshihiko, deputy chief cabinet secretary of Japan termed fewer children and the lower birth rate as very critical situation. He said the government would double the budget to promote activities towards increasing the birth rate in the economic policy to be tabled in the parliament in June.

This picture taken on March 16, 2019, shows life-size dolls depicting a family sitting in front of a house in the tiny village of Nagoro in western Japan, where life-sized dolls outnumber humans 10 to one, the product of a bid to counter the emptiness and loneliness felt in the village, like many other places in the nation decimated by depopulation. (Photo: AFP)

According to the latest data the birth rate in Japan is at 1.3 children per woman during her lifetime which is below the required rate of 2.1 children per woman needed to sustain the current population size.

In contrast, Japan has a rising elderly population and is already known as a “super aged society.”

The authorities in Macau started an environmental-friendly way of burying the ashes of the dead amid a rise in mortality.