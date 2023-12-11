News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Probe sought against Filipino pastor accused of trafficking, rape

Apollo Qiuboloy, founder and leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ is on the FBI's wanted list

Apollo Quiboloy, head of

Apollo Quiboloy, head of "the Kingdom of Jesus Christ," a non-Catholic religious group and spiritual adviser of president-elect Rodrigo Duterte, speaks during a press conference in Davao City of the Philippines in 2016. (Photo: Manman Dejeto/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 11, 2023 10:20 AM GMT

Updated: December 11, 2023 10:43 AM GMT

A Filipino lawmaker has filed a resolution seeking a Senate probe into the allegations of sex trafficking and rape against a controversial pastor known for his ties with former President Rodrigo Duterte, media reports say.

Senator Risa Hontiveros filed the resolution for Senate investigations against Apollo Qiuboloy, founder and leader of the religious group, Kingdom of Jesus Christ, on Dec. 11, the Philstar reported.

Qiuboloy reportedly fled the US two years after being charged with sex trafficking and cash smuggling.

The 73-year-old pastor who claims himself as the “appointed son of God” is a fugitive on the wanted list of the US Federation Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The controversial pastor is known to the spiritual director and ally of ex-president Duterte.

He was temporarily detained in Hawaii in 2018 after authorities found US$350,000 in cash and rifle parts in his private plane, reports say.

Earlier this year, global video streaming platform YouTube banned his two channels, accusing him of using the channels to reach out to victims of his alleged sex crimes. 

“He [Quiboloy] was accused of large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse… allegedly maintaining a stable of women called ‘pastorals’ who occupy positions in the organization, doing errands for him including sexual intercourse,” Hontiveros said in her resolution.

“According to informants, the pastorals are divided into the 'inner circle' and the 'inner of the innermost circle,' with the latter category being made to perform other personal tasks such as washing his clothes, bathing him, cleaning his bedroom and massaging him,” she added.

A former member of the religious group alleged that Quiboloy solicited money using minors housed “like sardines” in apartments in Manila.

“We preached in the streets shouting on top of our voices using biblical passages and asked for monetary donations. We did this for hours, sometimes more than 14 hours a day so we could bring home some money,” Abigal Polinga, 39, told UCA News.

Polinga said she was willing to testify if asked by lawmakers to corroborate other witnesses’ testimonies on the involvement of minors in Quiboloy’s religious sect.

A US-based former member, who was one of Quiboloy’s pastorals or personal assistants, claimed she was tapped by US authorities to testify in a trial against the pastor. 

“Two US government offices already talked to me… if I could take a deposition that will serve as my testimony in case there’s a full trial against him [Quiboloy] in a US Court,” the woman told UCA News on condition of anonymity. 

The woman thanked Hontiveros for initiating the investigation that removed Quiboloy’s “veil of immunity from suit” under the Duterte administration.

“He was never turned over to US authorities despite several announcements from the FBI. Everyone knew where he was in the Philippines… he even attends public gatherings, but he was untouchable because of his political ties,” she added.

A current member of the religious sect, however, alleged their leader was a victim of politicking for his ties with the former president.

“Duterte is being targeted right now by the present administration for allegedly plotting a coup d’etat against President Marcos, so are those loyal to him, including Pastor Quiboloy. These are all black propaganda,” Kingdom of Jesus Christ member Evangeline Cruz, 43, told UCA News. 

UCA News reached out to Quiboloy and his lawyers for remarks but did not receive a response.

