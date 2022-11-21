News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Probe demanded after Indian woman alleges conversion

An unidentified woman from Madhya Pradesh alleges in a video that she was offered money to become a Christian

Probe demanded after Indian woman alleges conversion

A screengrab of the video showing the unidentified woman from Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh alleging she was converted to Christianity by offering money. (Photo: Tweeter)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 21, 2022 11:20 AM GMT

Updated: November 21, 2022 12:44 PM GMT

A federal statutory body meant to protect women’s rights in India has sought action against two Christian men for allegedly converting a Hindu woman in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

A video of the woman from Damoh district claiming she was offered 120,000 rupees (US$ 1,466) to convert to Christianity was posted on a social media platform on Nov. 18.

The woman, whose identity could not be ascertained, said she was in dire need of money and agreed. The duo dipped her in a water tank and told her she had become a Christian.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

But when she stopped going to Church the men demanded she repay them four times the amount. She paid 90,000 rupees, but they kept insisting on the rest of the amount.

The woman further claimed that five others were also converted along with her.

Taking cognizance of the video, Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) demanded action against the culprits.

“NCW has taken cognizance [of the video footage],” Sharma stated in a tweet adding that she had directed the Madhya Pradesh director general of police and Damoh district collector to arrest the suspects if the allegations are found to be true.

When contacted, Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) D R Tenivaar told UCA News that no case has been registered yet. “The police are carrying out a preliminary investigation into the allegation and only then the future course of action will be decided,” he explained.

The Damoh police had on Nov. 13 charged 10 Protestant Christians of alleged religious conversion at an orphanage they ran and launched a probe after a complaint by Priyank Kanoongo, chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Christian leaders in Madhya Pradesh say false charges were being cooked up against the minority community as part of a deliberate strategy to harass them.

“We don’t convert anyone by force or allurement or any other means, but we accept those willing to become Christian out of their free will,” a Christian leader who did not want to be named told UCA News.

Madhya Pradesh is among a dozen states in India where Christians are facing increasing persecution, especially after the state enacted a more stringent anti-conversion law last year.

The campaign against Christians in the guise of alleged conversions may also be part of a strategy for the state elections scheduled for November 2023, a Christian leader said.

The term of the current state assembly is due to expire by January 2024 and the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party is hoping to retain power.

Christians are a minuscule minority making up less than one percent of the 71 million people in Madhya Pradesh.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

China, France take a similar approach to religion China, France take a similar approach to religion
Faith without action is dead Faith without action is dead
US vice president’s visit inspires Philippine fishermen US vice president’s visit inspires Philippine fishermen
Churches on ‘hit list’ of Myanmar junta attacks Churches on ‘hit list’ of Myanmar junta attacks
Probe demanded after Indian woman alleges conversion Probe demanded after Indian woman alleges conversion
Catholic group seeks justice for World Cup laborers’ death Catholic group seeks justice for World Cup laborers’ death
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.