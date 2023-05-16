News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Probe against Sri Lankan pastor for hurtful remarks

Pastor Jerome Fernando, accused of insulting Lord Buddha, has a huge following including film stars, cricketers and businessmen

Pastor Jerome Fernando

Pastor Jerome Fernando (Photo: Facebook)

UCAN News reporter

By UCAN News reporter

Published: May 16, 2023 11:07 AM GMT

Updated: May 16, 2023 11:34 AM GMT

The Sri Lankan president has ordered a probe against a Protestant pastor for allegedly making controversial comments about Buddhists and followers of other religions.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe while announcing the probe on May 15 said the irresponsible statement by Pastor Jerome Fernando, whose followers include famous cricketers, film stars and businessmen, can cause religious strife that may affect the harmony in the country.

The pastor is accused of making derogatory statements about Lord Buddha while addressing a gathering of members of his Born Again Christian church that was broadcast live on social media.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

In his sermon, Fernando claimed that every Buddhist needs Jesus while saying that Buddha was looking for light and hence was looking for Jesus.

He also said that Muslims can't call Allah their Father while also going on to question why Hindus venerate animals.

"Why do they have a God that looks like an elephant? Why do they venerate cows?” the pastor questioned during the sermon.

Fernando's critics alleged that he had insulted Buddhism, Islam and Hinduism.

The New Bhikshu Peramuna, a group of Buddhist monks, and several other organizations complained to the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the pastor's statements.

The Buddhist monks also demanded a public apology from the pastor to all the Buddhists in the country along with an assurance that he will not make such statements again.

Meanwhile, Pivithuru Hela Urumaya, an opposition party, also complained to the CID, demanding strict enforcement of the law against the pastor.

Buddhists comprise about 70 percent of Sri Lanka's 21 million people.

However, R. Nanayakkara, a businessman who did not want to reveal his location, said the pastor has not abused any religious leader.

"He has only expressed his opinion. We have heard monks criticize other religious leaders but the president or ministers never seek action against any of them," he said.

Nanayakkara said he participates regularly in activities organized by Fernando’s Born Again Christian Church.

"At a time when there are hundreds of economic and social problems in the country, we have doubts whether such issues are brought about for political gains," he added.

The Catholic Church has disassociated itself from the pastor and his comments.

"Jerome Fernando is not a Catholic priest and not associated with the Catholic Church," said Father Cyril Gamini, media spokesman of the Archdiocese of Colombo.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Malaysia’s Islamists play the ‘Christian bogeyman’ strategy Malaysia’s Islamists play the ‘Christian bogeyman’ strategy
Church, aid agencies chip in to help Mocha-hit Bangladesh Church, aid agencies chip in to help Mocha-hit Bangladesh
Concern in Indonesia over illegal arms supply to Papuan rebels Concern in Indonesia over illegal arms supply to Papuan rebels
Probe against Sri Lankan pastor for hurtful remarks Probe against Sri Lankan pastor for hurtful remarks
Church in strife-torn Indian state appeals for peace, help Church in strife-torn Indian state appeals for peace, help
Young Asians to spread papal document on human fraternity Young Asians to spread papal document on human fraternity
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Alaminos

Diocese of Alaminos

In a land area of 24,492 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the 14 municipalities in the western part of

Read more
Diocese of Tandag

Diocese of Tandag

In a land area of 4,552.2 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Surigao del Sur.

Read more
Archdiocese of Yangon

Archdiocese of Yangon

Yangon is the capital city of Myanmar. There are altogether 14 states and divisions. Yangon archdiocese comprises the

Read more
Diocese of Can Tho

Diocese of Can Tho

In a land area of 13,423.10 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Can Tho city and three provinces of Bac

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.