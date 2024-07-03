News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Pro-China Islamic leader calls for CCP-aligned ‘Muslim Love’

Religious outfits, including Christianity, have often voiced their support for Sinicization
Chinese Muslims break their fast ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Beijing on April 9.

Chinese Muslims break their fast ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Beijing on April 9. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: July 03, 2024 09:32 AM GMT
Updated: July 03, 2024 10:15 AM GMT

The head of a government-sanctioned Islamic organization in China has called for identifying the Muslim concept of love with the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) policies, says a report.

In a lecture delivered during a visit to Zhejiang province, Yang Faming, president of the state-sanctioned China Islamic Association, urged greater Sinicization of Islam, the Bitter Winter reported on July 3.

Sinicization is based on a profoundly political ideology that aims to impose strict rules on societies and institutions based on the core values of socialism, autonomy, and supporting the leadership of the CCP.

Leaders of the United Front Work Department, China’s official propaganda agency, accompanied Faming on a visit to Yiwu City on June 23.

Faming emphasized that the concept of Islamic love “proposed by the great Muslim theologians and mystics and the CCP’s Three Loves “are one and the same.”

The concept of Three Loves that appeared in the 1980s as a core principle of the Chinese education system called for the love of the motherland, socialism, and the CCP, the Bitter Winter said.

Faming emphasized that the “loyal Chinese Muslims embraced the Three Loves,” with the victory of the CCP.

He also claimed that the historic evolution of love in Chinese Muslim thought has progressively focused on the love for the country and patriotism, for which he said, “believers were prepared to sacrifice everything else.”

Faming also announced that the Islamic association expects the Three Loves and their identification with the Muslim concept of love to become a central theme of preaching and a key tool for the Sinicization of Islam.

Pro-Beijing religious organizations have often voiced their support for the Sinicization of religion.

Earlier in November 2023, Bishop Joseph Shen Bin of Shanghai, chair of the Bishops’ Conference of the Catholic Church in China (BCCCC) called on Catholics to support and advance the CCP’s Sinicization policy, the China Aid reported

Shen, vice-chairman of the state-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA), further stated that the Chinese Catholic Church, represented by “One Association, One Conference” has always insisted on providing education and guidance to clergy members and believers to enhance their political identification with contemporary Chinese society.

In September 2023, Chinese authorities secretly demolished parts of a world-famous 17th-century mosque to replace its Arabic-style structure with Chinese characteristics as part of its Sinicization process, the Bitter Winter reported.

Xiguan Mosque is in the city of Lanzhou, the capital and largest city of Gansu province, and was originally built between the end of the 16th and the beginning of the 17th century under the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

It was extensively renovated twice during the Qing Dynasty rule (1644-1911).

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Maxwell Silva of Colombo, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Father
Administrator Ramon D. Uriarte of Gumaca, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Panipitchai of Miao , India
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Christudas Rajappan of Trivandrum (Latin), India
Read More...
Latest News
India's Eastern Church resolves decades-old liturgy dispute
India's Eastern Church resolves decades-old liturgy dispute
Malaysian diocese seeks sainthood for acclaimed WWII nurse
Malaysian diocese seeks sainthood for acclaimed WWII nurse
Jailed Cambodian activists subjected to ‘cruel, unusual punishment’
Jailed Cambodian activists subjected to ‘cruel, unusual punishment’
Pro-China Islamic leader calls for CCP-aligned ‘Muslim Love’
Pro-China Islamic leader calls for CCP-aligned ‘Muslim Love’
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.