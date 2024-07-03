Pro-China Islamic leader calls for CCP-aligned ‘Muslim Love’

The head of a government-sanctioned Islamic organization in China has called for identifying the Muslim concept of love with the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) policies, says a report.

In a lecture delivered during a visit to Zhejiang province, Yang Faming, president of the state-sanctioned China Islamic Association, urged greater Sinicization of Islam, the Bitter Winter reported on July 3.

Sinicization is based on a profoundly political ideology that aims to impose strict rules on societies and institutions based on the core values of socialism, autonomy, and supporting the leadership of the CCP.

Leaders of the United Front Work Department, China’s official propaganda agency, accompanied Faming on a visit to Yiwu City on June 23.

Faming emphasized that the concept of Islamic love “proposed by the great Muslim theologians and mystics and the CCP’s Three Loves “are one and the same.”

The concept of Three Loves that appeared in the 1980s as a core principle of the Chinese education system called for the love of the motherland, socialism, and the CCP, the Bitter Winter said.

Faming emphasized that the “loyal Chinese Muslims embraced the Three Loves,” with the victory of the CCP.

He also claimed that the historic evolution of love in Chinese Muslim thought has progressively focused on the love for the country and patriotism, for which he said, “believers were prepared to sacrifice everything else.”

Faming also announced that the Islamic association expects the Three Loves and their identification with the Muslim concept of love to become a central theme of preaching and a key tool for the Sinicization of Islam.

Pro-Beijing religious organizations have often voiced their support for the Sinicization of religion.

Earlier in November 2023, Bishop Joseph Shen Bin of Shanghai, chair of the Bishops’ Conference of the Catholic Church in China (BCCCC) called on Catholics to support and advance the CCP’s Sinicization policy, the China Aid reported

Shen, vice-chairman of the state-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA), further stated that the Chinese Catholic Church, represented by “One Association, One Conference” has always insisted on providing education and guidance to clergy members and believers to enhance their political identification with contemporary Chinese society.

In September 2023, Chinese authorities secretly demolished parts of a world-famous 17th-century mosque to replace its Arabic-style structure with Chinese characteristics as part of its Sinicization process, the Bitter Winter reported.

Xiguan Mosque is in the city of Lanzhou, the capital and largest city of Gansu province, and was originally built between the end of the 16th and the beginning of the 17th century under the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

It was extensively renovated twice during the Qing Dynasty rule (1644-1911).