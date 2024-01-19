News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Priests, nuns take tax exemption row to India's top court

Catholic educators are fighting to keep British-era practice of exemptions in state-funded schools

India’s top court is to hear petitions challenging a bid to end the British-era practice of giving tax exemptions to Catholic religious priests, brothers and nuns working in state-funded academic institutions

India’s top court is to hear petitions challenging a bid to end the British-era practice of giving tax exemptions to Catholic religious priests, brothers and nuns working in state-funded academic institutions.(Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 19, 2024 05:09 AM GMT

Updated: January 19, 2024 09:07 AM GMT

India’s top court will hear a bunch of petitions challenging a bid to end the British-era practice of giving tax exemptions to Catholic religious priests, brothers and nuns working in state-funded academic institutions.

A three judge Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud will hear 93 appeals in three weeks after deferring the hearing on Jan. 16.

“Religious priests and nuns take a vow of poverty and their salaries get transferred to their respective congregations’ accounts. They don’t individually own anything unlike other citizens,” advocate Romy Chacko, one of the lawyers representing priests, told UCA News on Jan. 19.

“The congregations file their tax returns every year in compliance with the law,” he added.

The legal clash started in 2014 after the income tax department wanted to end the exemption given to priests and nuns working in state-funded educational institutions since 1944 when India was ruled by colonial Britain.

The department, reporting to the federal government, asked the state government to deduct the tax before paying salaries to priests and nuns.

In 2014, the tax department in Kerala state in southern India deducted taxes and three priests and a nun challenged the order.

A single bench of the Kerala High Court dismissed their demand and upheld the department’s order.

A year later neighboring Tamil Nadu instructed state-funded educational institutions to deduct tax from the salaries of religious priests, brothers and nuns.

This was challenged in the state High Court and in 2019 the court agreed with the income tax department.

Later, India's  Supreme Court placed an injunction on the Tamil Nadu government order, bringing temporary relief to the aggrieved priests, nuns and brothers.

Senior Advocate Arvind P Datar has told the Supreme Court that since no income is accrued to religious priests, their salaries cannot be subjected to tax deduction.

The Catholic Church manages thousands of educational institutions as part of an initiative to provide education to the poor in remote areas in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

These institutions are managed by missionary priests, nuns and brothers. The government gives them tax exemption as they are members of religious congregations.

Church officials are of the view that in case of an adverse order from the Supreme Court, the Catholic community will face serious economic repercussions.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Voters in Taiwan defy China, elect Lai Ching-te as prez Voters in Taiwan defy China, elect Lai Ching-te as prez
Law and Peace Law and Peace
UN members urged to press China over civic rights abuses UN members urged to press China over civic rights abuses
Migrant drownings stoke cross-border tensions Migrant drownings stoke cross-border tensions
Cardinal Filoni's pilgrimage to Holy Land a sign of peace, solidarity Cardinal Filoni's pilgrimage to Holy Land a sign of peace, solidarity
Archbishop Gallagher optimistic about papal trip to Vietnam Archbishop Gallagher optimistic about papal trip to Vietnam
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sibolga

Diocese of Sibolga

Diocese of Sibolga is located in North Sumatera province, western Indonesia. However, it is not the only diocese in

Read more
Archdiocese of Raipur

Archdiocese of Raipur

Raipur archdiocese covers 60,814 square kilometers and has a population of 17,783,000 as of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Jiamusi

Apostolic Prefecture of Jiamusi

In a land area of approximately 31,258 sq. kilometres, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Chuncheon

Diocese of Chuncheon

With a land area of 23,171 square kilometers, the Chunchon diocesan territory includes Cheorwon-gun (county),

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.