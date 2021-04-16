X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Priest's book documents history of Christianity in Bangladesh

Father Rozario hopes his work will help young Catholics to understand five centuries of religious growth

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Natore

Published: April 15, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 16, 2021 03:57 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language

Apr 14, 2021
2

Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Apr 14, 2021
3

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan

Apr 14, 2021
4

No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand

Apr 13, 2021
5

Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?

Apr 13, 2021
6

Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan

Apr 13, 2021
7

India's Covid-19 crisis worsens as deaths spiral out of control

Apr 14, 2021
8

Kenyan bishops call on government to keep refugee camps open

Apr 13, 2021
9

Japanese archbishop urges strict rules as Covid-19 soars

Apr 15, 2021
10

The Philippines' throwaway street children

Apr 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Priest's book documents history of Christianity in Bangladesh

Father Albert Thomas Rozario’s book is launched by Oblate Archbishop Bejoy N. D’Cruze of Dhaka on April 12 at Holy Rosary Church, Dhaka. (Photo: Robin Bhabuk)

A senior Catholic priest has authored and published a book that documents the history of Christianity in Bangladesh spanning over five centuries with an aim to inspire young Catholics to better understand the advent and growth of Catholicism amid various challenges.

Father Albert Thomas Rozario’s Bangla-language book Bangladeshey Christodhormo and Christomondolir Etikotha (Christian Religion and Christianity in Bangladesh) was launched by Oblate Archbishop Bejoy N. D’Cruze of Dhaka on April 12.

Father Rozario, 61, is a diocesan priest and pastor of St. Joseph’s Church in the Savar area covered by Dhaka Archdiocese. The priest, who is a Supreme Court lawyer, also teaches civil and criminal law to students at Holy Spirit National Major Seminary in capital Dhaka.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The 300-page book is the third Bangla-language book on the history of Christianity and the Catholic Church in Bangladesh after Bangladeshey CatholicMondoli (The Catholic Church in Bangladesh) by Canada-based Catholic writer and journalist Jerome D’Costa in 1986 and Bangladeshey Christomondoly Porichiti (Introduction to Church in Bangladesh) by Father Dilip Stephen Costa in 2020.

Father Rozario earlier authored a Christian introduction to practical law for Christians and Shadhu-Shaddhy Der Jibon Kotha (The Life of Saints).

His latest book covers the history of the Church starting from the arrival of European missionaries in the region in the aftermath of Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama landing in India in 1498.

I have tried my best to let our people know about 500 years of Christianity in this country

It examines the history of the Church in the then Indian region of Bengal, which is now split between Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal. The book records the history of Bangladesh’s eight Catholic dioceses and all parishes.

Father Rozario said the book is the fruit of more than three years of research.

“Here I touched the complete history of the Church from India to Bangladesh. I have tried my best to let our people know about 500 years of Christianity in this country,” he told UCA News.

The priest said he documented the history of the first church, set up by Jesuits in 1600, in present Khulna Diocese that no longer exists today.

Related News

“I want our next generation to know how Christianity came to this land and where we stand now. It will also become a helpful resource for the Christian community,” Father Rozario said.

Nirmol Rozario, president of Bangladesh Christian Association, believes the book will remind Christians about their heritage and encourage the young generation in their intellectual pursuits.

“For any community, it is very important to know history so that it can move forward to do better things with encouragement from the past. I believe this book will become a valuable resource point for the Christian community, especially the young generation, to feel proud of their history and accomplish great things through intellectual pursuits,” he told UCA News.

Christians took to social media to congratulate Father Rozario on publishing the book. “I will surely collect and read this book,” said Jarmen Torun Gomes.

Christianity in Bangladesh dates back to the early 16th century.

Father Fernandez became the first martyr of Bengal following his incarceration, torture, blinding and murder

In 1517, Portuguese Catholic merchants arrived at the port of Chittagong in southeastern Bangladesh. The first group left after conducting business, but a second group that arrived in 1518 decided to stay in Chittagong and nearby Diang, setting up the first Christian settlements in East Bengal (now Bangladesh)

Portuguese Jesuit priests Father Francesco Fernandez and Father Dominic D’Souza arrived in Chittagong in 1598 as the first Catholic missionaries, and soon other missionaries including Dominicans and Augustinians followed them.

In 1602, Father Fernandez became the first martyr of Bengal following his incarceration, torture, blinding and murder at the hands of soldiers of the Arakan Kingdom (now Rakhine state of Myanmar).

Christians, mostly Catholics, account for less than half a percent of more than 160 million people in the Muslim-majority nation. About 400,000 Catholics are spread across its eight dioceses.

Also Read

Health workers alarmed as India runs out of hospital beds
Health workers alarmed as India runs out of hospital beds
Anger as blasphemy case press conference is blocked in Pakistan
Anger as blasphemy case press conference is blocked in Pakistan
Pakistan bans TLP for engaging in terrorism
Pakistan bans TLP for engaging in terrorism
Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide
Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide
On reconciling differences
On reconciling differences
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations

Latest News

The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
Catholic media tycoon jailed in Hong Kong
Apr 16, 2021
Health workers alarmed as India runs out of hospital beds
Apr 16, 2021
Phnom Penh locked down as Cambodia's Covid toll spikes
Apr 16, 2021
Papal nuncio urges Filipinos to live out Catholic faith
Apr 16, 2021
Priest's book documents history of Christianity in Bangladesh
Apr 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Apr 14, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021

Features

The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
The night a calamity came calling
Apr 16, 2021
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
Apr 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Religious sisters in Myanmar stand up to military junta

Religious sisters in Myanmar stand up to military junta
Papal nuncio tells Mexican bishops to get real about Church decline

Papal nuncio tells Mexican bishops to get real about Church decline
Church in Haiti backs work stoppage to protest insecurity

Church in Haiti backs "work stoppage" to protest insecurity
Caritas France elects second consecutive woman president

Caritas France elects second consecutive woman president
What has become of Cardinal Robert Sarah

What has become of Cardinal Robert Sarah?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 16 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, appoint for us leaders who long to hear Your Word

Lord, appoint for us leaders who long to hear Your Word
Lord Jesus, prevent the destruction of the Earth

Lord Jesus, prevent the destruction of the Earth

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha | Saint of the Day

Saint Kateri Tekakwitha | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.