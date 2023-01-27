Priests, activists welcome justice for long-suffering Papuans

Catholic Church and labor activists in the Philippines have strongly condemned and demanded justice for a female migrant worker allegedly raped and murdered in Kuwait.

The authorities in the Middle Eastern country found the body of 35-year-old Jullebee Ranara, buried in a desert last Sunday. Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai reported that the autopsy report revealed the victim was pregnant at the time of her death.

Filipino labor group Kilusang Mayo organizes a protest rally in the capital Manila on Jan. 25 to demand justice for Jullebee Ranara, 35, a Filipino migrant worker raped and murdered in Kuwait. (Photo supplied)

Left-leaning labor group, Kilusang Mayo, organized a protest rally in the capital Manila on Wednesday, to pressure the Kuwait government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

More than 2.22 million Filipinos were employed in various countries as of January 2021 with the majority in Middle Eastern countries. However, rights groups documented thousands of cases of abuses including rights violations and sexual violence against Filipino migrants. Only about 200 cases were moved to the courts.

The Japanese government has ordered a probe into alleged unauthorized adoption and violation of rules by the controversial Unification Church. Health, Labor, and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Monday the investigation was underway and the church has been asked to comply with national child adoption rules.

The move comes after the Unification Church was accused of facilitating child adoption among its members without authorization from the local government. An adopted person alleged that his real parents gave him up for adoption though they were capable of his upbringing.

Flags fly outside a branch facility of the former Unification Church, known officially as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AFP)

The South Korea-based church has been under scrutiny after the son of a former member shot dead Japan’s ex-premier Shinzo Abe. The church is accused of manipulating members into making huge gifts and donations for spiritual atonement.

Japan’s adoption mediation law stipulates that prefectural government permission is required for mediation. If unauthorized mediation and adoption recur, violation of the law is a punishable offense.

Women and children are the worst sufferers amid the rise in anti-Christian violence in India, which prompted women and church groups to urge the federal government to halt the tide of targeted attacks.

The call was made during a rally in the national Delhi last Saturday. About 300 women protesters from 15 organizations joined the demonstration to express solidarity with the victims. It came following recent attacks on tribal Christians in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Indian women's organizations hold a protest against the orchestrated attacks on tribal Christians in the central state of Chhattisgarh, at Jantar Mantar in the capital New Delhi on Jan. 21. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Some 1,000 tribal Christian families, including pregnant women, children, and the elderly, have been forced to abandon their homes and villages by mobs of people accusing them of dishonoring the indigenous faith and practices by converting to Christianity.

It was the latest in a series of attacks against Christians in India over allegations of religious conversions by Hindu extremist groups. Rights groups say Hindu nationalist groups have launched renewed attacks against Christians since the pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janata Party came to power in 2014.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh ruled children can have the name of their mother or any legal guardian on school and government documents in absence of a father.

The order makes it unconstitutional to deny a child education and passport if the child fails to mention the father’s name in the application.

A Bangladeshi mother plays with her child on the roadside in Dhaka in this picture taken on Oct. 2, 2009. (Photo: AFP)

The ruling came after three rights groups filed a petition for the cause when a state-run Education Board refused to admit a girl student as she could not fill in the father's name as required in the application, way back in 2007.

Women activists, child rights advocates and church groups have welcomed the verdict as Bangladesh has about one million street children, many of whom do not know their father’s name. Activists say the court order empowers single mothers and street children who can now live with dignity.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen appointed former vice president and Catholic academic Philip Chen Chien-jen as the new prime minister on Thursday.