News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Priestly ministry speaks with deeds rather than words: pope

Pope Francis highlights faithful cooperation, service to People of God, and guidance of Holy Spirit as key aspects of priestly ministry
Priestly ministry speaks with deeds rather than words: pope

Pope Francis. (Photo: Vatican News)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service
Published: February 27, 2024 05:23 AM GMT

Life as a parish priest is a "Eucharistic adventure" that involves serving God's people under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, Pope Francis told transitional deacons.

It is about living "This is my body, given for you" each day, he wrote, and it requires "a constant attitude, made up of acceptance, compassion, tenderness, a style that speaks with deeds rather than with words, expressing the language of proximity."

The pope's remarks were part of a speech he had prepared for deacons preparing to be ordained priests of the Diocese of Rome for an audience at the Vatican Feb. 24. Even though the meeting was canceled because the pope was experiencing "flu-like symptoms," according to the Vatican, the speech was published online and given to those invited to the audience.

Priestly ministry has three essential elements: being faithful co-workers with others; being in the service of the people of God; and being under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, the pope wrote.

"The Holy Mother Church first of all does not ask you to be leaders, but co-workers," that is, those who work with others and are a witness to the "mystery of communion" of the church, he wrote. This implies "fraternity, fidelity and docility."

Priests are part of a choir, "not soloists," he wrote. They are "brothers in the presbyterate and priests for all, not for their own group; ministers always in perpetual formation, never thinking of being autonomous and self-sufficient."

The pope wrote that "the diaconate does not disappear with priesthood: on the contrary, it is the foundation on which it is based" and they must remain "in the service of the people of God."

"To serve means to be available, to renounce living according to one's own agenda, to be ready for God's surprises that manifest themselves through people, the unexpected, changes of plan, situations that do not fit into our schemes and the 'rightness' of what one has studied," he wrote.

Pastoral life is "a daily offering; it is not a desk job, but rather a 'Eucharistic adventure,'" he wrote.

"It is not about caring for people for ulterior motives, even the best ones, but about recognizing in them the unique and wonderful gifts that the Lord has given to serve them, with joy, with humility," he wrote. "It is the joy of accompanying their steps, taking them by the hand, with patience and discernment."

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

With God's grace, the pope wrote, one can overcome the danger of harboring any "bitterness and dissatisfaction with things that do not go as we would like, when people do not meet our expectations and do not conform to our aspirations."

Finally, he wrote, "it is important to give primacy to the Spirit, who will descend on you. If this happens, your life, as it was for the Apostles, will be oriented toward the Lord and by the Lord, and you will truly be 'men of God.'"

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Echchampulle Arachchige Jude Nishanta Silva of Badulla, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Kollamparampil of Jagdalpur , India
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Bombay , India
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Thomas Aquinas Manyo Maeda of Osaka-Takamatsu, Japan
Read More...
Latest News
Korea’s falling birth rate blamed for drop in blood donors
Korea’s falling birth rate blamed for drop in blood donors
Outrage in Poland after pope accepts prelate's resignation
Outrage in Poland after pope accepts prelate's resignation
Priestly ministry speaks with deeds rather than words: pope
Priestly ministry speaks with deeds rather than words: pope
Bishops speak for Catholics' liberty to 'meet migrants' basic needs'
Bishops speak for Catholics' liberty to 'meet migrants' basic needs'
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.