Priest slams slow pace of Philippine justice for slain confrere

Father Fausto Tentorio worked for rights of poor and indigenous people for years before he was shot in 2011

Italian PIME missionary Father Fausto Tentorio was shot and killed in the Philippines in 2011. (Photo: St. Columban's Mission Society)

An Italian missionary priest in the Philippines has strongly criticized the country’s legal system over what he calls the very slow pace in bringing to justice the killers of a confrere murdered 11 years ago.

Father Peter Geramia, 84, a member of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME) said on Feb. 17 that the murder case of his fellow missionary Father Fausto Tentorio has made no notable progress due to legal technicalities.

Father Geremia, is now spending retired life in Kidapawan city in Cotabato province in the Mindanao region of southern Philippines after having served in the country since 1972.

“Delay is not new to the case … it was from the beginning. At first, there was no formal case filed after the death of Father Tentorio in 2011 because of the investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI),” Father Geremia told UCA News.

The priest said state prosecutors first thought the case was weak, but later they were convinced and moved it to the regional court for a full-blown trial.

Father Tentorio, also known as “Fr. Pops” was gunned down on Oct. 17, 2011, inside the Mother of Perpetual Help Church compound in Arakan of Cotabato province. Police arrested only one of seven suspects for the murder in 2022, the other six are still at large.

"His killers were reportedly members of paramilitary forces"

Sandique Dapan, a witness, testified to Commission on Human Rights investigators that he saw Ricardo Borio Dorado, the lone arrestee, enter the church compound with a male companion with a gun tucked in his waist the day the priest was murdered, the Daily Inquirer reported on Feb. 13.

Father Tentorio arrived in the Philippines in 1977.

The priest was known for his solidarity, commitment and dedication to downtrodden indigenous people, especially the Lumad people of Mindanao, according to the St. Columban’s Mission Society.

Father Tentorio was vocal for the rights of indigenous people to help them protect their ancestral lands and human rights from loggers, land grabbers and mining corporations.

However, he was accused of being linked to the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, Father Geremia said. His killers were reportedly members of paramilitary forces connected to the military tasked with crushing the NPA. He was then 59.

Earlier, in 1985, Italian missionary Tuilo Favali was also murdered by assassins, for his efforts to stand with the people to protect the environment from rich and wealthy logging corporations and big business interests backed by dynastic families in the Philippines, according to the Columbans.

The killing occurred during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Father Geremia recalled the investigation bureau informed him their witnesses’ testimonies contradicted each other and they might lose in court if they remain unfixed.

“They said a witness retracted so I made several follow-ups with the NBI and the Department of Justice but my letters were unanswered. We asked then for the protection of 27 witnesses because of fear of retaliation from Fr. Pop’s killers,” he added.

The elderly priest said he got death threats for his work among poor Christians, Muslims and tribal people and lamented that “two of my brothers were killed” for the same mission, but justice remains elusive.

Father Geremia alleged a “lack of interest” among law enforcers and the media to cover Fr. Tentorio’s murder case.

He said that one suspect was arrested in 2022, after ten years but the other six are still at large. The trial was postponed twice as the suspect could not hire a lawyer.

A state prosecutor said trial proceedings were postponed to ensure the accused enjoyed the constitutional right to be represented by a counsel.

“I never imagined he too would become a victim of the delays"

“Since the accused has none, the court has given him the opportunity to have one, otherwise the court will appoint a counsel de officio,” Cotabato state prosecutor Hosni Guiling told UCA News.

Guiling said he could not discuss the merits of the case since the case is pending in court.

Mindanao lay missionary, who knew Father Tentorio said the priest is a victim of delayed justice that he strongly opposed during his lifetime.

“I never imagined he too would become a victim of the delays in the Philippine justice system. He opposed this when I was working with him because one of the complaints of the poor is that only the rich get speedy justice,” Mindanao lay missionary Roberto Marcial told UCA News.

UCA News contacted the Philippine military for comments, but no response came at the time of filing of this report.

