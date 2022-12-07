News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Priest slams Indonesia ban on sex outside marriage

Father Otto Gusti Madung calls the move 'a setback to protecting the liberal rights of citizens'

Divine Word Father Otto Gusti Madung

Divine Word Father Otto Gusti Madung. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 07, 2022 11:16 AM GMT

Updated: December 07, 2022 12:20 PM GMT

An Indonesian Catholic priest has joined human rights activists in criticizing a new criminal code approved by Indonesia’s parliament that outlaws sex outside of marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail.

Indonesia's criminal code, which stretches back to the Dutch colonial era, has been debated for decades and its lawmakers finally approved sweeping changes to it on Dec. 6, despite widespread opposition from civil society.

Divine Word Father Otto Gusti Madung, a lecturer at the Institute of Philosophy and Creative Technology in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, called the parliament’s decision “a setback to protecting the liberal rights of citizens which includes the guarantee of human dignity.”

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

He said the move was part of an effort to incorporate religious morality into the law.

The priest who teaches philosophy and human rights said it is a moral imperative that sex between two individuals may only be carried out after marriage according to the religion they follow.

However, sex outside of marriage is also a private moral issue that can be resolved by religions or individual personal moral considerations in the case of non-religious people and hence should not be regulated by civil laws, he added.

"When this religious morality is adopted into criminal affairs, the state is actually making religious morality a state issue," Father Madung told UCA News.

The priest said this clearly amounted to intervening in the private sphere of citizens. Sex is different from someone committing murder or stealing, he explained.

“If two individuals are free and autonomous to have sex outside of marriage, who is the victim, and who is harmed?” he asked.

He said the state must only get involved if in such sex "there is an unequal relationship, there is no consent from one of the parties involved in the relationship, or there is sexual exploitation."

The state must protect the rights of victims in such cases, he said.

“The assumption here is that it is the piety of the religious community that suffers. But which religion? Thus, its interpretation will depend on the interpretation of law enforcers. And the subjectivity of law enforcers opens up opportunities for arbitrariness or abuse of power," he warned.

Usman Hamid of Amnesty International Indonesia called the legislation “a significant blow to Indonesia’s hard-won progress in protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms over more than two decades.”

The fact that the Indonesian government and the House of Representatives agreed to pass a code that effectively stamps out many human rights is appalling, he said.

Hamid called the ban on sex outside of marriage "a violation of the right to privacy protected under international law.”

“Such ‘morality’ provisions could even potentially be misused to criminalize victims of sexual assault or to target members of the LGBTI community. Consensual sexual relationships should not be treated as a criminal offense or a violation of ‘morality,’” he added.

Eva Sundari, a former member of the Indonesian parliament and board member of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, said in a statement that “by drafting these problematic articles and allowing them to pass, the Joko Widodo administration has failed to live up to the commitment to democracy and human rights that it has so often claimed to espouse.”

The very least that President Joko Widodo can do is open the possibility for changes and judicial reviews within the next three years before the new criminal code comes fully into effect, she added.

The government and parliament have responded to criticism from civil groups by suggesting they seek a judicial review in the Constitutional Court.

Adhitiya Augusta Triputra, who represents a civil society coalition, said the Constitutional Court has become “a kind of wastebasket, the rubbish of which are the policies made by the parliament.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

How long will the world drag its feet on Myanmar? How long will the world drag its feet on Myanmar?
Priest slams Indonesia ban on sex outside marriage Priest slams Indonesia ban on sex outside marriage
Renewed calls for Myanmar junta to end death penalty Renewed calls for Myanmar junta to end death penalty
HK's Civic Party to dissolve amid suppression HK's Civic Party to dissolve amid suppression
Indian fishermen call off anti-port protest for now Indian fishermen call off anti-port protest for now
Rights to protest, dissent under attack in Asia Rights to protest, dissent under attack in Asia
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Kottayam

Archdiocese of Kottayam

The archeparchy of Kottayam belongs exclusively to the Knanaya community who are a separate group of Catholics within

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Suixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Suixian

Suixian/Suizhou, formerly Sui County is a prefecture-level city in

Read more
Territorial Abbacy of Tokwon

Territorial Abbacy of Tokwon

The Tokwon Territorial Abbacy covers Wonsan city, and Anbyeon, Gowon, Tokwon and Muncheon counties. All these places

Read more
Eparchy of Mandya

Eparchy of Mandya

The eparchy of Mandya has an area of 17,460 sq. kms and is home to around 1300 Catholics. There are 26 parishes and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.