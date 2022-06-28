News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Priest, nuns join Indonesian maid death protests

Dozens of activists stage Malaysian embassy rally in Jakarta against acquittal of woman accused of killing migrant worker

Jesuit Father Ignatius Ismartono (fourth from right, wearing a white face mask) joins nuns and anti-human trafficking activists in a protest held on June 27 in Jakarta to demand justice for Adelina Jemira Sau, an Indonesian maid who died in Malaysia four years ago

Jesuit Father Ignatius Ismartono (fourth from right, wearing a white face mask) joins nuns and anti-human trafficking activists in a protest held on June 27 in Jakarta to demand justice for Adelina Jemira Sau, an Indonesian maid who died in Malaysia four years ago. (Photo supplied)

Katharina Reny Lestari

By Katharina Reny Lestari

Published: June 28, 2022 08:56 AM GMT

Updated: June 28, 2022 09:08 AM GMT

A priest and several nuns were among dozens of anti-human trafficking activists who descended on the Malaysian embassy in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on June 27 to protest against the acquittal of a woman accused of murdering her Indonesian maid four years ago.

Malaysia’s Federal Court dismissed an appeal by prosecutors to overturn High Court and Appeal Court rulings to acquit Ambika M.A. Shan, who was accused of murdering Adelina Jemira Sau in Penang in 2018.

According to judges, prosecutors had not presented a good enough reason to overturn the two previous rulings that cited a lack of evidence proving Shan physically abused the maid.

Sau, 21, from Indonesia’s predominantly Christian East Nusa Tenggara province, died of multiple organ failure in a Penang hospital on Feb. 11, 2018, after being rescued from her employer’s home a day earlier by a migrant workers’ protection group.

It was alleged Sau suffered daily physical abuse by her employer, was forced to sleep on the porch with the dog and was poorly fed.

Shan, now 62, was arrested for murder while her daughter was charged with hiring a maid without a valid work permit. 

“Adelina was a victim of human trafficking but the Malaysian court’s decision was unfair. There is no justice at all for her” 

The case has received a great deal of attention in Indonesia, which has often complained to its neighbor of maid abuse including overwork, beatings and sexual assaults.

“I took part in the embassy protest because of Pope Francis’ call against human trafficking. Human trafficking is a rights violation that often turns deadly,” said Jesuit Father Ignatius Ismartono, an adviser to Sahabat Insan, a charity dealing with issues faced by Indonesian migrant workers.

“Such abuses against migrant workers, including maids, must be stopped,” he told UCA News.

Anis Hidayah from a migrant welfare group, Migrant Care, denounced the Malaysian court’s decision.

“Adelina was a victim of human trafficking but the Malaysian court’s decision was unfair. There is no justice at all for her,” she said.

“We came here to protest against the Malaysian court for making such an unfair decision concerning an Indonesian citizen who served an abusive Malaysian employer.”

"We will continue to tell the Malaysian government that such a decision must not be repeated by any court in Malaysia. Every migrant worker has the right to justice”

She called the acquittal a setback to efforts to prevent physical abuses and other human rights violations against Indonesian migrant workers.

“We will continue to tell the Malaysian government that such a decision must not be repeated by any court in Malaysia. Every migrant worker has the right to justice,” she said.

Holy Spirit Missionary Sister Genoveva Bikan from Vivat International-Indonesia, a Catholic human rights organization, accused the Malaysian government of failing to respect a 2006 memorandum of understanding between Indonesia and Malaysia on the recruitment and placement of Indonesian domestic workers.

She also urged the Indonesian government to file a diplomatic protest over the Malaysian court’s decision.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Asian Church must end silence on nuclear arms race Asian Church must end silence on nuclear arms race
India's Supreme Court to hear plea for protecting Christians India's Supreme Court to hear plea for protecting Christians
Ramos-Horta vetoes Timor-Leste presidential responsibility law Ramos-Horta vetoes Timor-Leste presidential responsibility law
Philippine Supreme Court clears Marcos to rule Philippine Supreme Court clears Marcos to rule
Striking Cambodian casino workers injured in crackdown Striking Cambodian casino workers injured in crackdown
Priest, nuns join Indonesian maid death protests Priest, nuns join Indonesian maid death protests
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope bishops urge peace in protesthit Ecuador

Pope, bishops urge peace in protest-hit Ecuador

Francis calls on all parties to abandon extreme positions; prelates call for peace, dialogue as the South American country saw protests for nearly two weeks over rising fuel prices

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.