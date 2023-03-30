News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Priest gets bail after raid by Indian child rights panel

Many Church-run schools in Madhya Pradesh have been hit by surprise inspections to curb 'religious conversion'

Catholics in Delhi archdiocese pray during an annual Palm Sunday gathering in this April 4, 2017 file photo

Catholics in Delhi archdiocese pray during an annual Palm Sunday gathering in this April 4, 2017 file photo. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 30, 2023 04:22 AM GMT

Updated: March 30, 2023 05:13 AM GMT

A court has granted bail to a Catholic priest four days after his arrest and detention in a central Indian state where child rights panels are on an inspection spree of Church-run schools and institutions to prevent alleged religious conversions.

Father R B Dionysius, principal of St. Mary’s School, in Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was released on March 28 after being held on multiple charges, including disturbing the peace and using criminal force against a public servant on duty. 

People familiar with the development said the priest was framed in a false case to tarnish the image of the Catholic school in Gwalior diocese, and in a state where Christians make up a mere 0.29 percent of its 72 million population. 

“Father Dionysius is traumatized,” said a fellow priest from the diocese who did not want to be named.

We are now helping him to recover, the priest added.

Dionysius was arrested on March 25 following a surprise raid on his residence within the school campus by government officials, under the leadership of Nivedita Sharma, a member of the state’s commission for the protection of child rights.

"Not a single parent or student made a complaint"

After the raid, Sharma told media people that the team seized liquor bottles, condoms, and religious objects.

It was part of a well-orchestrated strategy to defame the priest and the school, which enjoys a good reputation in the locality, the diocesan priest added.

“Nearly 1,800 students are studying at St. Mary’s School and not a single parent or student made a complaint,” the priest noted.

The diocesan priest said the state child rights panel and district officials were targeting only Christian schools in Gwalior, where former untouchables (Dalits) and tribal people make up 23 percent of its 6,098,000 population.

Madhya Pradesh, known for its economic backwardness and low literacy rate of 64.11 percent, has nearly 21.1 percent of its population coming from a tribal background. 

A diocesan official said Dionysius was targeted after he canceled a contract awarded to a right-wing Hindu leader associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh. 

“Even keeping religious materials in school has become a cause of concern for the child rights commission"

The contract was terminated because of the poor quality of work, the official added.

Sharma and her team conducted another raid on the Gwalior diocese-run St. Peter’s School in Dabra district, on March 27 and accused the school of indulging in religious conversion.

The team seized posters, banners, crucifixes, and religious objects used for the feast of Infant Jesus earlier.

“Even keeping religious materials in school has become a cause of concern for the child rights commission and its members are making false allegations of conversion against schools,” the diocesan priest lamented.

Earlier, a school run by Jabalpur diocese in the tribal-dominated Dindori district was raided and its principal, a layperson, was arrested for alleged sexual assaults on girls in its hostel. A criminal "cheating" case was also filed against Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur.

Many schools, hostels and orphanages run by Christians in the central Indian state, which enacted a sweeping anti-conversion law in 2021, have come under the scrutiny of federal and state child rights panels under the pretext of curbing religious conversions. 

“It is a totally false allegation. We are serving society and we need to be treated respectfully,” said a Church leader who did not want to be named.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

US Catholic scholar resigns over allegations of sexual misconduct US Catholic scholar resigns over allegations of sexual misconduct
Euthanasia an 'incredibly slippery slope' in the West Euthanasia an 'incredibly slippery slope' in the West
Priest gets bail after raid by Indian child rights panel Priest gets bail after raid by Indian child rights panel
North Korean provocations threaten regional peace North Korean provocations threaten regional peace
Hong Kong police deny ‘tailing’ journalists Hong Kong police deny ‘tailing’ journalists
Bangladesh Church seeks to tackle abuse against women Bangladesh Church seeks to tackle abuse against women
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tanjung Selor

Diocese of Tanjung Selor

The  Diocese of Tanjung Selor is located in the city of Tanjung Selor in the ecclesiastical province  of

Read more
Diocese of Kidapawan

Diocese of Kidapawan

In a land area of 724,189.19 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 11 towns of the Province of Cotabato, 3

Read more
Diocese of Berhampur

Diocese of Berhampur

The diocese covers 51,289 square kilometers, comprising the Orissa state districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada,

Read more
Diocese of Sintang

Diocese of Sintang

In a land area of 62,103 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts in West Kalimantan province:

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.