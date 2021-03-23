X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns

Officers accused of attacking journalists in latest protest in which female TV reporter was critically injured

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Updated: March 23, 2021 09:24 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
3

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
4

Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Nigeria

Mar 22, 2021
5

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
6

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
7

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
8

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
9

Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike

Mar 22, 2021
10

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns

Riot police stand in formation with their shields as they disperse pro-democracy protesters during an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on March 20, 2021. (Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP) 

Prominent journalist associations in Thailand have jointly condemned what they said was police brutality after a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters last weekend left several journalists injured, one of them critically.

Six media professional associations, including the National Press Council, the Thai Journalists' Association, and the National Union of Journalists Thailand, issued a statement on March 23, calling on police to exercise restraint in their response to peaceful protests.

Police in riot gear fired rubber bullets at protesters during a pro-democracy rally near Bangkok’s Grand Palace on March 20. Police also targeted civilians with tear gas and high-powered water cannons, witnesses said.
Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Among the injured were several journalists, clearly identified as such with their press kits, in addition to numerous protesters, most of them of student age.

One journalist working for a prominent anti-establishment online forum was shot in the back, leaving him with a large coin-sized wound.

A female journalist reporting for a Thai television channel was shot in the head and taken to hospital where she was reportedly in critical condition.

“The use of less-lethal weapons to disperse an assembly is an indiscriminate tactic and should only be considered as a last resort,” The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT), which represents
foreign journalists in the country, said in its own statement issued on March 22, citing a rule of conduct by the United Nations.

The FCCT urged Thai authorities “to recognize that journalists covering the protests are doing their jobs and should not be targeted.”

Police actions caught on camera against mostly young protesters during recent pro-democracy rallies have shocked many Thais.

However, Royal Thai Police spokesman Yingyos Thepjamnong defended the police's actions, saying they were necessary to disperse large crowds and to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Related News

Bangkok’s deputy police chief, Piya Tawichai, in turn, blamed the protesters for the violence. “Demonstrators began the violence,” he said. “The police were on the defensive since we were tasked with enforcing laws and defending public property.”

Some 1,000 people gathered near Bangkok’s Grand Palace on March 20 to demand democratic reforms as part of months-long student-led protests against the administration of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who has been in power since he led a military coup to oust an elected government in May 2014.

Police had erected barricades with razor wire, including shipping containers, to stop protesters from nearing the Grand Palace.

When some of the protesters set about removing the obstacles, police began firing at them with rubber bullets, teargas, and water cannon.

According to the rights group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, 32 protesters were arrested, including seven minors.

In recent weeks Thai authorities have stepped up action to snuff out the protests and also charged many protesters with a variety of crimes that could, if convicted, land them in prison for years.

Also Read

Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Vietnam’s youngest diocese has new apostolic administrator
Vietnam’s youngest diocese has new apostolic administrator
Pope's Mideast visits hold 'lessons for Indonesian Muslims'
Pope's Mideast visits hold 'lessons for Indonesian Muslims'
Pope asks Filipino priests not to dream of prestigious positions
Pope asks Filipino priests not to dream of prestigious positions
Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste
Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Latest News

Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
Pakistan archdiocese cancels gatherings amid third Covid-19 wave
Mar 23, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
UN selects Indian Catholic to represent Asia’s indigenous languages
Mar 23, 2021
Press groups condemn Thai police for protest crackdowns
Mar 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Blessings and curses
Mar 21, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021

Features

Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan
Mar 23, 2021
Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest
Mar 22, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics renew devotion to St. Joseph
Mar 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic organizations condemn Myanmars army

Catholic organizations condemn Myanmar’s army

Blessing samesex couples do not rob us of hope

Blessing same-sex couples: do not rob us of hope!
Pope calls French president to discuss the postCovid world

Pope calls French president to discuss the post-Covid world
As we pollute the oceans sea life isnt alone at risk our health is too

As we pollute the oceans, sea life isn't alone at risk — our health is, too
To err and shame is human to forgive is divine

To err (and shame) is human, to forgive is divine
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 23 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Lent
Lord Jesus, help me to draw close to God by following Your way

Lord Jesus, help me to draw close to God by following Your way
Hear Lord, the victims of human rights violations

Hear Lord, the victims of human rights violations
Saint Oscar Romero | Saint of the Day

Saint Oscar Romero | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.