Presidential elections in Argentina

The paradoxes and challenges of a country in crisis

Alberto Fernández (right) handing over the presidential baton to Javier Milei on Dec. 10, 2023.

Alberto Fernández (right) handing over the presidential baton to Javier Milei on Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo: laciviltacattolica.com)

Eduardo Daniel Alonso SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By Eduardo Daniel Alonso SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: February 12, 2024 11:58 AM GMT

Updated: February 12, 2024 12:04 PM GMT

On December 10, 2023, Javier Milei took office as the new president of Argentina.

He won the November 19 runoff election with 55.69 percent of the vote, prevailing over former Economy Minister Sergio Massa, candidate of the outgoing government coalition led by Alberto Fernández, who reached 44.3 percent.The percentage of voters was 76.35 percent, with 1.55 percent ballots blank and 1.62 percent void.

Argentina is a representative democracy with a presidential character, a federal republic divided into 23 provincial jurisdictions and one federal district, consisting of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA).

According to the 2022 census, the country’s inhabitants number 46,044,703, one-third of whom live within the boundaries of the so-called “Greater Buenos Aires” (GBA).

This, however, is not an administrative jurisdiction, but rather an urban agglomeration, consisting of the city of Buenos Aires and various settlements located all around it in a total territory of 13,285 square kilometers.

In the GBA, the list headed by Sergio Massa received 54.76 percent of the vote, compared to Javier Milei’s 45.24 percent, and in Buenos Aires Province the election result showed what was substantially a tie; but in the rest of the country Milei won.

The newly elected president won more than 60 percent of the vote in seven provincial states: Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Mendoza, Neuquén, San Juan, San Luis, and Santa Fe. So, Argentina’s interior provided as much as two and a half million of the nearly three million votes Milei won over the outgoing government candidate and minister.

Read the complete article here.
This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."

