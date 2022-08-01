Preserving a vanishing culture in Pakistan

Recent Goa Fest in Karachi was an attempt by local Goans to keep their heritage and identity alive

Father Mario Rodrigues (center), the former Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Church, being welcomed by organizers of Goa Fest 2022 in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo supplied)

Goan vibes were in full swing, complete with melodious tunes in the Konkani language and traditional music, at Goa Fest 2022 held on the grounds of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the southern port city of Karachi recently.

Among the beautiful damsels and stylish men turned out in their best outfits was Saphrina Bella Coelho, a banker who regaled the colorful gathering with a Konkani ‘masala medley.’

“Good things should never end,” she told UCA News. “We are Pakistani Catholics with a Goan ancestry; hence we prefer being called Goans.”

Coelho is part of a small community of some 5,000 people in Karachi, descendants of Catholics who arrived in Pakistan from Goa, a former Portuguese colony in western India.

During the British colonial days, their ability to handle English and Western lifestyle helped them get employment in government services such as the judiciary, port, police, railways, post and telegraph, and healthcare.

The partition of British India in 1947, at the end of colonial rule, gained them Pakistani citizenship, making their return to Goa almost impossible.

“We Goans continue to speak Konkani [the local language of Goa] at home and observe Goan customs at marriages and feasts"

Even after several generations, people like Coelho continue their Catholic faith and try to keep their Goan culture intact, amid concerns over their dwindling numbers and socio-cultural prominence.

“We Goans continue to speak Konkani [the local language of Goa] at home and observe Goan customs at marriages and feasts hoping the next generation will pick up and follow them, Coelho said.

She is a parishioner of St. Anthony’s Church in Karachi, where most Goan Catholics are settled.

St. Anthony’s parish holds regular English language masses, primarily for the English-speaking Goans. Konkani services are held only during the Lent season and the feast of St. Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa.

Goa Fest, an annual gathering and cultural event, aims to revitalize the Goan culture and the language, organizers said.

“What a night! Sad, we have to wait for months to celebrate this seasonal festival,” Coelho said adding that what was on display was a vanishing lifestyle.

The Goans have been a constant presence in Karachi ever since the first wave of migrants washed up on its shores around 1820. And, they were a majority in Karachi’s Catholic community at least until four decades ago.

Even today, there are seven Goans among the 33 diocesan and 23 religious priests serving in the Karachi archdiocese. The only two Pakistani cardinals, as well as four bishops of Karachi, have been Goans, despite the community being less than three percent of some 200,000 Catholics in the Karachi archdiocese.

In 2020 Pakistan had an estimated 20,000 Goans, almost all of them Catholics. But that number has dwindled to 5,500 now, with some 500 people living scattered in cities like Lahore, Hyderabad, and Rawalpindi. Most have migrated to countries like Australia, Canada and USA and the United Kingdom.

The Goans' “panache for excellence and success, cultural way of life and abundance of talent won a special place for them in the history of Pakistan which regrettably, is all but forgotten,” says Menin Rodrigues, author of the book, Goans of Pakistan: Footprints on the Sands of Time.

"Goan influence and numbers have declined over the decades, especially since the 1970s when Pakistan took a conservative turn"

The public spaces in Karachi city, its buildings, and road names bear witness to the vital roles Goan Catholics played in the history and development of the city.

The Garden East in Karachi today was the old "Cincinnatus Town" named after Goan leader Cincinnatus D'Abreo, the chief of the Portuguese Catholic Society of Karachi. It was noted as the city's first well-planned satellite town.

The magnificent sandstone building of the Karachi Goan Association (KGA) dating back to 1886 is still used as a venue for weddings, first Holy Communions parties, shooting of television commercials, and the annual feast of the community’s patron Saint Francis Xavier.

In the 1940s, the KGA had about 1,300 members, now there are only a few hundred.

Goan influence and numbers have declined over the decades, especially since the 1970s when Pakistan took a conservative turn toward Islamization, forcing many from the community to migrate to the United States, Canada, Great Britain, and Australia.

“The migrations have stopped since the elite Catholics left. Those who remain will hopefully continue to live their faith and culture,” said Peter Mendes, President of Goankar’s Own Academy (GOA), which organizes the annual Goan festival.

Mendes became GOA president after his predecessor moved to the US in 2019.

Father Mario Rodrigues, rector and administrator of St. Patrick's High School in Karachi, said the Goan Fest is an attempt to revive a diminishing community.

“We wanted to bring them together socially and spiritually. The area where Goans in Pakistan are most active is probably the Church. The community also socializes at different events,” he said.

But their once thriving culture is on the verge of extinction. The community’s lifeline, the Konkani language, is dying with very few speakers left.

“Our forefathers and grandparents are no longer with us to speak the language,” Father Rodrigues rued.

The Goa Fest allows the tiny community to come together and reminisce on their common ancestry and faith, the priest said.

Cardinal Joseph Coutts and Archbishop Benny Travas of Karachi, both of Goan ancestry, attended the annual fest on its concluding day on July 23.

