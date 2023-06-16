News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Prelate hails Indian state’s scrapping of anti-conversion law

Southern Karnataka state decides to repeal controversial law that critics say serves to persecute Christians

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore. (Photo: UCAN files)

UCA News reporter

Published: June 16, 2023 08:43 AM GMT

Updated: June 16, 2023 08:55 AM GMT

A Catholic archbishop has applauded the newly elected provincial government in the southern Indian state of Karnataka for its decision to repeal a controversial law that criminalized religious conversion.

“I express my profound gratitude and satisfaction towards the government of Karnataka for its decision to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022,” said Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore (now Bengaluru), the state’s capital.

The prelate’s reaction came hours after the state cabinet under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who goes by a single name, gave its nod on June 15 for abrogating the controversial law popularly known as an anti-conversion law.

The previous pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government enacted the law in September 2022 ignoring strong objections from opposition parties, and minority communities including Christians and Muslims who make up 2 percent and 13 percent respectively of Karnataka’s 64 million people.

Leaders from the minority communities contended that the law would serve as a tool in the hands of hardline pro-Hindu groups to target them.

The BJP was voted out of power in a provincial assembly election in May and a secular government of the Congress party took its place.

"Christians will always continue to render our service to all"

The Congress during the election campaign promised to undo all “unconstitutional decisions” imposed by the BJP and the decision to scrap the anti-conversion law is part of this commitment.

Archbishop Machado who was at the forefront of the campaign to oppose the law said “the cabinet decision vindicated the stand of various stakeholders including Christians” and was “important for upholding fundamental rights” as enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

“It reaffirms the belief that the legislation was not only detrimental to an individual's freedom of religion but also stood in direct contradiction to the provisions enshrined in Article 25 of the Indian Constitution that guarantees freedom to practice, profess and propagate any religion for a diverse and pluralistic society,” the prelate said in an official release issued on June 15.

The prelate assured all that, “Christians will always continue to render our service to all, irrespective of caste and creed, reaching out, especially to the poor and the marginalized.”

He said the anti-conversion laws in Karnataka and other Indian states have drastically increased attacks against Christians “as they encouraged the fringe elements to attack us without fear.”

“It fueled doubts, mistrust and disharmony between communities. I hope the other states will also follow suit and abrogate such laws as well,” he added.

"Will contribute to fostering an atmosphere of religious harmony"

Eleven states in India mostly ruled by the pro-Hindu BJP have enacted similar laws on the pretext of containing religious conversion through allurement, force and coercion.

These laws in many states also criminalized inter-religious marriages, especially between Hindu girls and Christian or Muslim boys.

Marriages between Hindu girls and Muslim boys have been termed “love jihad” implying that gullible Hindu girls were being lured into accepting Islam through marriage.

Archbishop Machado, who is also one of the petitioners in a public interest litigation seeking directions from the Supreme Court of India to end the persecution of Christians across the country, said the move to repeal an unjust law “will contribute to fostering an atmosphere of religious harmony, tolerance and respect for all faiths in the state.”

India's Supreme Court is also hearing another petition challenging the constitutionality of anti-conversion laws around the country.

Christians make up 2.3 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people, nearly 80 percent of them Hindus including close to 9 percent of indigence people who follow their animist religious practices.

