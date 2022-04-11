News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Prelate asks Timor-Leste poll candidates to respect Holy Week

Presidential election has brought together two veteran political figures

Prelate asks Timor-Leste poll candidates to respect Holy Week

Archbishop Dom Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of Dili called on candidates to create a healthy and respectful environment. (Photo: YouTube)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: April 11, 2022 01:56 AM GMT

Updated: April 11, 2022 03:00 AM GMT

Timor-Leste’s top churchman has asked presidential candidates running for the second round of elections to respect the sacredness of Holy Week, which started yesterday.

Archbishop Dom Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of Dili, vice president of the Episcopal Conference of Timor (CET), said it was important that candidates and their supporters respect Holy Week in the Catholic-majority nation.

"Considering the majority of the people's faith, we reminded candidates during the campaign to try to create a healthy and respectful environment," he told UCA News on April 9.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Campaigning started on April 2 and the second round of the election will be held on April 19. Polling has brought together two veteran political figures, Jose Ramos-Horta and incumbent Francisco “Lu-Olo” Guterres.

Nobel Peace laureate and former president Ramos-Horta led the March 19 first-round election contested by 16 candidates including a former Catholic priest. His 46.56 percent share of the vote failed to reach the necessary 50 percent plus one to seal an immediate victory. Guterres mustered 22.11 percent.

Archbishop da Silva said the bishops' conference had requested that the campaign period scheduled to run until April 16, Holy Saturday, be rescheduled.

The archbishop hopes that both candidates adhere to the schedule, particularly avoiding campaigning during the Paschal Triduum, as the CNE has arranged

“We sent a letter to the prime minister and National Election Commission [CNE] president humbly asking them to cancel campaign activities during Holy Week, at least during the Paschal Triduum,” he said.

“However, a day before the campaign I received a negative response from the government because the calendar is ratified by parliament.” 

He said the CNE is willing to change its policy by presenting a new calendar for the campaign that will be only until April 13. “Finally, the two candidates too adapted the changes in their respective calendars according to the CNE calendar,” he said.

The archbishop hopes that both candidates adhere to the schedule, particularly avoiding campaigning during the Paschal Triduum, as the CNE has arranged.

In a previous interview, Bishop da Silva said the Church continues to remind the people of Timor-Leste to "avoid attacking each other and promote harmony and respect among themselves."

In a pastoral letter that has been distributed throughout the country, the bishops said that during the election campaign all citizens should work “with love, since all these are for the good of all.”

Inspired by the words of Pope Francis, the bishops said in the letter that “those who exercise politics with love will discover that politics is a way leading to the good of all, is not seeking power and fame.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Talking truth to power that exploits the poor Talking truth to power that exploits the poor
Vietnam's new deacons told to be devoted servants Vietnam's new deacons told to be devoted servants
Church leaders join calls for Sri Lankan govt to quit Church leaders join calls for Sri Lankan govt to quit
Indian govt urged to help students returning from Ukraine Indian govt urged to help students returning from Ukraine
Cardinal urges Filipinos to cry out for truth, justice Cardinal urges Filipinos to cry out for truth, justice
Malaysians rescued from Cambodian 'slave camps' but many missing Malaysians rescued from Cambodian 'slave camps' but many missing

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Murder of Coptic priest in Egypt sparks emotion and concern

Murder of Coptic priest in Egypt sparks emotion and concern

A Coptic Orthodox priest is slain in the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria while accompanying young parishioners along the scenic waterfront promenade

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.