News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Pre-dawn starts in Indonesian schools spark outrage

Christian-majority province wants to boost productivity among teachers and students by having them start at 5am

East Nusa Tenggara Governor Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat

East Nusa Tenggara Governor Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat. (Photo: East Nusa Tenggara province website)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 28, 2023 07:59 AM GMT

Updated: February 28, 2023 09:14 AM GMT

Catholic leaders and teachers’ bodies in Indonesia have decried a Christian-majority province’s decision to start senior high school classes at 5 a.m. to boost productivity among teachers and students.

The new education policy came into force on Feb. 28 in East Nusa Tenggara province, starting with 10 senior high schools and vocational high schools as a pilot project following a pact its governor, Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat, inked with school principals last week. School activities previously started at 7.15 a.m. in the province.

Franciscan Father Vinsensius Darmin Mbula, who hails from East Nusa Tenggara province and acts as chairman of the National Council of Catholic Education, criticized the policy as something "excessive" and "does not pay attention to the growth and development of students.”

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

He noted that if it takes about an hour to go to school, then students and teachers must wake up at 3 a.m. so that they have enough time to take a shower and eat breakfast.

"Students and teachers' sleep will definitely be disturbed," Mbula told UCA News.

A lack of infrastructure facilities is a serious problem in the province, the priest said, adding that it is better for the government to focus on improving the quality of teachers and their welfare.

 “It has never happened in Indonesia or the world"

Education quality in East Nusa Tenggara province, whose population of 5.5 million is nearly 90 percent Christian, remains at the bottom of national rankings.

"Making the school schedule begin at 5 a.m. is a rushed, unreasonable decision,” said Retno Listyarti from the Indonesian Teachers’ Union Federation.

“It has never happened in Indonesia or the world," she told UCA News.

She said the federation collected views from many teachers and parents in the province who disagreed with this policy.

The response varies from the safety factor with students heading to school in darkness in the wee hours of the morning, lack of transportation, and the readiness of parents to provide breakfast, she said.

Many educators reject this policy which is made without “a study involving all interested parties," she said.

Darius Beda Daton, the province's ombudsman chairman, has asked the government to review the policy by "discussing it with school committees and parents."

The new policy was widely discussed after videos showed teachers ready to start activities at a school still in darkness at 5 a.m. with only two students present.

Linus Lusi, the province’s Education Department head, has, however, justified the policy, claiming that students in Catholic boarding schools and at Islamic boarding schools used to start activities early in the morning.

He claimed that the policy was aimed at improving the quality of education in the province and it would be implemented in other high schools in the near future.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

It's time to rein in internet platforms It's time to rein in internet platforms
Christians seek protection as violence continues in central India Christians seek protection as violence continues in central India
Philippines fire victims beg for food in streets Philippines fire victims beg for food in streets
India’s Catholic ascetic nun dies India’s Catholic ascetic nun dies
Japanese lawyers decry Christian group’s blood transfusion ban Japanese lawyers decry Christian group’s blood transfusion ban
Pre-dawn starts in Indonesian schools spark outrage Pre-dawn starts in Indonesian schools spark outrage
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Xiangyang

Diocese of Xiangyang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Xiangyang/Siangyang is a suffragan Latin diocese in

Read more
Diocese of Shangqiu

Diocese of Shangqiu

Shangqiu Diocese administers 6 counties (Xiayi, Yucheng, Zhecheng, Ningling, Suixian, Minquan); 2 districts (Liangyuan,

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Philippines, Military

Military Ordinariate of Philippines, Military

The Military Ordinariate of the Philippines or MOP is a diocese for the men and women in uniform of Armed Forces of the

Read more
Diocese of Nha Trang

Diocese of Nha Trang

In a land area of 9,486.25 square kilometers, Nha Trang diocese's territory covers the two provinces of Khanh Hoa and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.