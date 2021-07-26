X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Praying for a Papuan prelate

Catholics in Indonesia's easternmost region say they would be better served by the Church if their bishops were native people

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: July 26, 2021 05:50 AM GMT

Updated: July 26, 2021 10:06 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's Covid-19 cases ease but economy crumbles

Jul 23, 2021
2

Airport echoes with sobs and farewells in Hong Kong exodus

Jul 23, 2021
3

Ethiopian bishops pray for end to violence in Tigray

Jul 23, 2021
4

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
5

Court refuses police security for expelled Indian nun

Jul 23, 2021
6

Religions unite to fight Covid as Myanmar crisis worsens

Jul 23, 2021
7

Covid-ravaged Indonesia bars entry to foreigners

Jul 23, 2021
8

Timor-Leste archbishop in plea over ex-priest's sex abuse case

Jul 24, 2021
9

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka

Jul 24, 2021
10

Kindness shines amid floods and pandemic in Vietnam

Jul 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Praying for a Papuan prelate

Catholic activists stage a peaceful rally in front of Christ the Light of the World Parish Church in Waena, Jayapura Diocese, on July 18, calling for the Catholic Church to appoint a native Papuan bishop. (Photo supplied)

The Catholic Church has been present in Papua for 127 years since the arrival of Father Cornelis Le Cocq d’Armanville, a Dutch Jesuit missionary priest, in 1894, but no native Papuan priest has ever been a bishop.

This has prompted a group of lay Catholics to launch a campaign to get the Vatican to appoint Papuan priests to lead the five dioceses in Indonesia’s easternmost region.

According to Soleman Itlay, a lay Catholic activist, “127 years and counting is a very long time to wait.”

He and other activists have staged a series of rallies outside several churches in the provincial capital Jayapura in recent weeks to promote their cause.

"Through these actions, we are asking the Vatican how long do indigenous Papuans have to wait before they can be trusted to lead the Catholic Church in their own land," he told UCA News.

"Even if they are not ethnic Papuan priests, one who was born and grew up in Papua and knows the life experiences of Papuans would be something." 

There is probably a tendency to worry that if a bishop is a native Papuan, he will talk about independence or speak out too loudly about human rights violations

Two dioceses in the region are waiting for a new bishop. Timika Diocese has been vacant since 2019 following the departure of Bishop John Philip Saklil, who was appointed archbishop of Merauke but died just a week later. Jayapura Diocese is also waiting for a new prelate after Franciscan Bishop Leo Laba Ladjar retired two years ago.

The push to appoint indigenous Papuan prelates comes amid increasing criticism from Papuan Catholics of senior church figures, including those in the bishops' conference, for not supporting them.

Last year indigenous Papuan priests urged bishops to speak out more about human rights violations allegedly committed by Indonesian security forces battling a small-scale insurgency.

Ongoing protests are also targeting Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke, who in January signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PT. Tunas Sawa Erma, a palm oil company and subsidiary of the Korindo Group, to support a joint Indonesian and South Korean plantation venture.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The MoU, which saw the archdiocese receive 800 million rupiah (US$56,600) with 1.6 billion rupiah to follow in the next two years, has been condemned by activists who say the archbishop is ignoring the damage the project will have on the environment and indigenous people.

Melvin Waine, coordinator of these protests, said Archbishop Mandagi was “giving legitimacy to the company to continue annexing living spaces and threatening the future of Papuans.”

Itlay said such actions added to the disappointment locals feel with the current crop of bishops and would spur the call to appoint Papuan bishops in their place.

Petrus Supardi, another Catholic activist, said some people think their push for Papuan prelates is a bit racist.

"That's because they don't do an in-depth analysis of the work of the Papuan Catholic Church, which tends to collaborate with the state to oppress Papuans," he said.

He suspected the Vatican was playing a political game with the appointment of bishops.

"There is probably a tendency to worry that if a bishop is a native Papuan, he will talk about independence or speak out too loudly about human rights violations," he said.

Itlay said, in principle, they do not want the Church to get involved in political issues such as the pro-independence movement in Papua as it is risky.

"We hope that the Catholic Church will focus on its mission,” he said.

The Church cannot keep its distance and remain silent in the face of suffering

He said the Catholic Church in Papua was allowed to use the slogan "100 percent Catholic, 100 percent Indonesian," first coined by Indonesian bishop and national hero Albertus Soegijapranata during the fight against Dutch colonialism in the 1940s, which to Indonesian Catholics today emphasizes the spirit of nationalism.

“However, what should not be forgotten is also being 100 percent Papuan. This means that the Catholic Church must be truly rooted in the history and reality of Papuans," he said.

"If Papuans are poor, persecuted, marginalized and oppressed, the Church must also be a part of that situation in its entirety and unmitigated.

"The Church cannot keep its distance and remain silent in the face of suffering. When the dignity, identity and status of the Papuan people are downtrodden, the Church must also experience and feel this and try to raise them again."

The aspirations by lay activists for a native bishop are not only expressed through protests in front of churches. They are also conveyed through open letters uploaded on social media and aimed at bishops, the Indonesian Bishops' Conference and the nuncio in Jakarta.

Such aspirations have reached the ears of church leaders including the archbishop of Mandagi.

Archbishop Mandagi said he chooses not to respond. "I don't want there to be a war of words on social media about the appointment of bishops," he told UCA News

Itlay said they will continue advocating for native bishops despite having been reprimanded by church officials several times, including threats to report them to the police.

"We will not stop speaking out. We are also part of the Catholic Church and we hope that its leaders really want to be in solidarity with the reality of the Papuans,” he said.

Also Read

Church offers care as Covid-19 crisis deepens in Myanmar
Church offers care as Covid-19 crisis deepens in Myanmar
Vietnam bans travel to contain Covid-19 surge
Vietnam bans travel to contain Covid-19 surge
Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs
Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs
UNESCO urged to postpone Thai bid to list forest
UNESCO urged to postpone Thai bid to list forest
Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'
Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'
Malaysian Catholics support distressed Myanmar migrants
Malaysian Catholics support distressed Myanmar migrants

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Jul 26, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics honor elderly on World Grandparents Day
Jul 26, 2021
Church offers care as Covid-19 crisis deepens in Myanmar
Jul 26, 2021
Vietnam bans travel to contain Covid-19 surge
Jul 26, 2021
Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs
Jul 26, 2021
UNESCO urged to postpone Thai bid to list forest
Jul 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Jul 26, 2021
Asian Church must walk with the poor
Jul 26, 2021
Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea
Jul 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: It's not about Latin
Jul 26, 2021
Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021

Features

Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
Thai regime ramps up efforts to silence critics
Jul 23, 2021
India's lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups in pandemic
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Holy Sees finances in 2020 were not as bad as expected

Holy See’s finances in 2020 were not as bad as expected
Preparations for Synod assembly 2023 picking up pace

Preparations for Synod assembly 2023 picking up pace

Nuns vow to dismantle human trafficking networks

Nuns vow to dismantle human trafficking networks
My deep concerns over the PillarBurrill incident

My deep concerns over the "Pillar"-Burrill incident
Pope asks God to bless the Tokyo Games

Pope asks God to bless the Tokyo Games
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 26 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 26 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to be God’s witnesses of love wherever we are

Lord, help us to be God’s witnesses of love wherever we are
Lord, make our heart a tent of meeting with you

Lord, make our heart a tent of meeting with you
Blessed Antonio Lucci | Saint of the Day

Blessed Antonio Lucci | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.